“My wife deserves a lot of credit” - When Derek Jeter praised wife Hannah for adeptly balancing work & home duties during her pregnancy

New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah are one of the most famous couples in the world of sports. Both are successful in their fields and have created a great legacy.

Jeter was named the CEO of the Miami Marlins back in 2017, it was almost at the same time his and Hannah's first child, Bella, was born. As the CEO of a franchise, it was hard for the MLB HOFer to balance his professional and personal duties.

Back in 2018, when they were pregnant with their second daughter, Story Grey, the ex-Yankees captain praised his wife for perfectly balancing her work and her home duties during her pregnancy. He told PEOPLE Magazine:

"My wife deserves a lot of credit. She has been an unbelievable mother, she has a great deal of patience — not only with my daughter, but with me.”

Derek Jeter on why he didn't want kids during his playing career

One of the best players in MLB to ever grace the game, Derek Jeter is known for his commitment to his team and his dedication to baseball. Having won numerous accolades, his focus was always more on his on-field life than his off-field one.

In 2023, Jeter revealed that he had no plans of being a father or starting a family until after he retired.

According to the iconic shortstop, during his MLB career, he was very selfish, and that was the main reason why he didn't start a family until a couple of years after he hung his boots. Jeter told the "Calm Down" podcast:

"I’ll be honest with you. There is no way I could have had kids during my career. I just, I couldn’t have done it. I was way, way, way too selfish. I was all about my career.

"The one thing I can say about my parents is: They were always present. It’s so hard when you have kids — I don’t care if it’s one kid; I have four kids — you want to be there, and then when you miss a day or two, you come back, and they completely change."

After retiring in 2014, Derek and Hannah tied the knot in 2016. Then in 2017, they had their firstborn, Bella Raine. They are currently a happy family of six with three daughters Bella, Story, and River, and a son Kaius.

