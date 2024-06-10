"Name on the Yankees jersey is a no no" - Fans jeer NBA star Carlos Boozer's pinstrips fit for Dodgers vs. Yankees showdown

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer was at Yankee Stadium to watch the New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Boozer was in the Yankees pinstripes but missed a key detail resulting in fans mocking him on social media.

Boozer wore Babe Ruth's No. 3 Yankees away jersey for Saturday's game. As with most traditional New York jerseys, no names are printed on the back of the shirt, as opposed to other club jerseys. However, it seems Boozer missed it, making way for hilarious reactions from fans.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Name on the Yankees jersey is a no no," one fan commented.

"Name on the jersey. Tell me you’re not a real fan without saying any words," another added.

"Dembow 🇩🇴," another commented.

Fans continued to troll Carlos Boozer for missing a key part of Yankee merchandise.

"Name on the back makes the fit basura," one wrote.

"Not so clean with the name on the back of his jersey," another quipped.

"Everyone that knows the game of baseball knows who 3 is, no name needed," another added.

Fan Reactions

Why does the Yankees uniform have no names behind the jersey?

There are multiple reasons alluding to the fact that New York doesn't have names printed on the back of their jerseys.

According to Fan Arch, one primary reason would be the belief that the Yanks are on top of individual names and make a point to resemble team unity. The notion behind it can be attributed to baseball being a team sport and the fact that no individual player is above the team.

This also has to do with fans identifying themselves with teams over individual star power. This tradition has been going on since the 1920s and is a part of their rich history.

Yankees evade Dodgers challenge to avoid sweep, claim 6-4 victory on Sunday

On Sunday, the Yanks were facing a potential sweep by the NL West leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team put in a collective effort to clinch the third and last game of the series, 6-4.

Star pitcher Luis Gil was on the mound for New York. He threw 5.2 innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out five. On the offense, Trent Grisham, who has been struggling this season (.100), came out with a big three-run home run swing to put them on top in the sixth.

Then came captain Aaron Judge in the eighth with a solo shot to extend the lead, eventually clinching the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback