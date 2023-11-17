Natasha Rodriguez pays tribute to Alex Rodriguez's ex- fiancee Jennifer Lopez in energetic dance video by following her footsteps

Natasha Rodriguez, the eldest daughter of Alex Rodriguez, paid tribute to her idol and his father's former girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, on social media. It is true that Natasha is emulating Jennifer Lopez.

Similar to Lopez, Natasha was seen showcasing some amazing dancing abilities.‏

The former professional baseball player, Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, have two kids, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15. The 2002 marriage had a hard divorce in 2008. But they have since resolved their problems and are dedicated to co-parenting their daughters.

Natasha sang the National Anthem at the Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies game in 2022 while wearing her father's New York Yankees jersey.

Rodriguez honored Natasha's high school graduation earlier this year with a heartfelt post on Instagram. She is currently pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre at the University of Michigan.

Here's what Rodriguez captioned the post:

"Yesterday was bittersweet. Tashi, I can’t make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself."

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's relationship timeline

Despite being married to different people at the time, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez first crossed paths in 2005 during a Yankee game. Following a fortuitous encounter in 2017, they resumed their friendship and promptly started dating. Alex proposed to Jennifer with a massive ring set with emerald-cut diamonds, estimated to have cost between $1 and $4 million.

The two declared their separation in a joint statement released on April 15, 2021. The statement was exclusively shared with Today stating they are better of as friends.

