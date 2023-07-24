Nationals Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

The Nationals have had a rough season so far, and after a poor start the team is unlikely to go into the post-season. Nationals are expected to make moves for the future acquring prospects or picks that make sense for the coming years, team can be a major seller if they get the right players in return. Nationals are one of the few teams this year that could be clear sellers in the market.

