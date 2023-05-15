Nestor Cortes Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for struggling pitcher

Nestor Cortes has struggled to get into his groove this season. The New York Yankees pitcher has managed a mere 42 strikeouts and 13 walks in 42.1 innings pitched, allowing 43 hits and seven home runs.

Reports suggest that the Yankees are considering a revamp of their squad in order to make a push for the playoffs. This could mean that a few key players, including Cortes, could be offloaded to make room for new arrivals.

Here, we take a look at a few trade destinations for Nestor Cortes if he leaves New York.

3 landing spots for Nestor Cortes if Yankees trade underperforming pitcher

#1. Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have had a torrid start to the 2023 MLB season. Mark Kotsay's team have managed a mere nine wins while suffering 33 defeats as they sit in fifth place on the AL West table.

Nestor Cortes could consider a move to Oakland due to the fact that he can perform without too much pressure. The Athletics are unlikely to qualify for the playoffs but a good run with Cortes could lead to the team building a foundation around the pitcher for next season.

#2. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have enjoyed a fairly decent start to the season. Torey Lovullo's side are second in the NL West with 23 wins and 18 losses.

The Diamondbacks have a good haul of pitchers in their team and luring Cortes will only add more strength in depth to their options. Being around high-quality pitchers will also boost Cortes' confidence.

#3. New York Mets

The New York Mets are currently fourth in the NL East with 20 wins and 21 defeats to their name. However, Buck Showalter's side are in need of a pitcher they can rely on for the long haul.

Cortes is still only 28 and still has plenty that he can improve on. The left-handed pitcher could also get regular action with the Mets.

