Nestor Cortes and wife Alondra bask in starstruck bliss with Puerto Rican rap sensation Myke Towers

Nestor Cortes seems to be enjoying his time off in the offseason. The New York Yankees pitcher and his wife, Alondra recently met with Puerto Rican rap sensation Myke Towers during the festive season in December 2023.

Although Cortes is of Cuban descent, Alondra is from Puerto Rico, the couple have previously spoken about their love for music and appeared to be in good spirits while catching up with their good friend Myke Towers.

Image Credits - Alondra G. Esteras Russy Instagram

As per reports, Cortes and Alondra struck up a romantic relationship on Nov. 24, 2015. After dating for nearly seven years, Cortes proposed to Alondra after the All-Star week in 2022.

The couple exchanged vows on Nov. 25, 2023, in a private ceremony that was attended by some of Cortes' Yankees teammates.

A look at Nestor Cortes' MLB stats and career honors so far

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes

The New York Yankees selected Nestor Cortes in the 36th round of the 2013 MLB draft. The pitcher was taken by the Baltimore Orioles in the Rule 5 draft of the 2017 season.

Cortes made his debut in the Majors in March 2018, while playing for the Orioles. He then returned to the Yankees on a one-year deal in 2019.

In 2020, Cortes spent one year with the Seattle Mariners. He rejoined the Yankees in 2021 and continues to play for the Bronx Bombers. The right-handed pitcher earned All-Star honors for the first time in his career in 2022.

Across six seasons in the MLB so far, Cortes has racked up 413 strikeouts and 121 walks in 393.2 IP at a 3.82 ERA, and holds a 24-11 record.

During the 2023 MLB season, Cortes recorded 67 strikeouts and 20 walks across 63.1 innings pitched. He featured in just 12 games due to a shoulder injury as the Yankees failed to make it to the playoffs.

