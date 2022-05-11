New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Wednesday, May 11th

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Preview: Expect Toronto's offense to show up

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees will close out their brief two-game series this afternoon in the Bronx. The Yankees came away with an emotional, walk-off win last night that stunned the Blue Jays. The two teams are very familiar with each other, as this is already the ninth time these teams have played.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

New York Yankees Preview:

"Taillon takes the mound"- @ New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have sprinted out of the gate to a great start. Sitting at 21-8, the Yankees find themselves with the best record in the MLB. Pitching has led the way for New York, as they rank second in the MLB in team ERA and first in the league in bullpen ERA. While the offense has struggled at times, their star players are still carrying the load. Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton have been key contributors for this offense, despite carrying relatively high strikeout numbers.

Jameison Taillon will get the start for the Yankees today, and he has already faced this Toronto lineup twice this young season. While he has seen success against them, this could be an advantage for the Blue Jays, because they have a huge sample of results to dissect. Taillon has been very effective so far, as he has a 2.84 ERA and a 21:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The major key to victory for the Yankees is getting a quality start out of Taillon and timely offensive contributions from some of the role players.

Toronto Blue Jays Preview:

"We've got day baseball" - @ Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have not seen the success that many assumed they would have early. Both the offense and pitching staff have fallen short of expectations so far, but luckily for Toronto, there are plenty of games left to play. The Blue Jays are loaded with talented players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Bo Bichette, Matt Champan, and Lourdes Gurriel. With that talent, the offense should begin to click and produce more efficiently as the season progresses.

The Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios to the mound today. Berrios has struggled so far, allowing two or more runs in four out of six starts this season. He has struggled to keep the ball in the ballpark as well, allowing five home runs already. The key to victory for the Blue Jays tonight is to find a way to score runs off of Taillon and get into the bullpen relatively early.

Pick/Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays Team Total over 3.5 (+100)

With the talent that Toronto has on offense, getting this line at plus money is something that we can't pass up. Although last night's game ended in a loss, the Jays still scored five runs, which is a good sign. They're also playing at Yankee Stadium, which is notoriously one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in the MLB. Let's go Blue Jays!

