Manager Buck Showalter's team, the New York Mets, are the richest club in baseball. With a payroll exceeding $350 million, many expected them to be one of the top contenders heading into the 2023 season.

However, the team has gotten off to a sluggish start to the season. Now with a record of 18-20, the team has sunk to the fourth spot in their division, the NL East.

Recently, former New York Giants running back and well-known WFAN radio host Tiki Barber insinuated that Showalter may be to blame for the team's woes. Tiki even went so far as to call for Buck Showalter's dismissal should the team fail to turn the ship around by the All-Star break.

WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660

bit.ly/3VST2hT Tiki sees an avenue where firing Buck Showalter by the All-Star break would be "justified": Tiki sees an avenue where firing Buck Showalter by the All-Star break would be "justified":bit.ly/3VST2hT

"Tiki sees an avenue where firing Buck Showalter by the All-Star break would be "justified"" - WFAN Sports Radio

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to call Tiki's hot take into question. They believe that the players themselves need to shoulder some of the blame for the dissapointing start to the season.

🅱🅻🅾🅾🅳🆇🅵🅿🆂 @BLOODXFPS @WFAN660 Tiki just paved an avenue where his own firing would be justified… stay talking football my man. @WFAN660 Tiki just paved an avenue where his own firing would be justified… stay talking football my man.

Bryan Smith @bsmithers41 @WFAN660 Whyyyy? He’s gotta stick to the only sport he ever played. The Mets have zero pitching. Starters or bullpen. This isn’t on Buck @WFAN660 Whyyyy? He’s gotta stick to the only sport he ever played. The Mets have zero pitching. Starters or bullpen. This isn’t on Buck

Billy Eppler, the team's GM, caught a significant amount of slack. Under Eppler, the New York Mets inked successive record-setting deals with pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, the latter of whom has only appeared in two games for the Mets after inking a two-year deal worth $86 million last December.

chris king aka kinger @Outlaw_Inferno @WFAN660 How about firing eppler? He didn’t do anything to bolster the lineup at all. Buck is using what he was given. Pitchers injured, players not performing like they did last year. Canha and vogie are tough to watch this year. Eppler is to go. @WFAN660 How about firing eppler? He didn’t do anything to bolster the lineup at all. Buck is using what he was given. Pitchers injured, players not performing like they did last year. Canha and vogie are tough to watch this year. Eppler is to go.

Say Hey Kid @SayHeyKid12 @WFAN660 I'm sorry, but who ever advised Steve Cohen and eppler on these player signings and not signing should be held accountable not the manager. He is given the product, but if the product doesn't work you blame the manager? @WFAN660 I'm sorry, but who ever advised Steve Cohen and eppler on these player signings and not signing should be held accountable not the manager. He is given the product, but if the product doesn't work you blame the manager?

Debbie @dmcq306 @WFAN660 While I totally disagree, it woukd not surprise me. Eppler would / should be first. @WFAN660 While I totally disagree, it woukd not surprise me. Eppler would / should be first.

Showalter, 66, is regarded as one of the most dynamic managers in the game. With over 30 years of experience in various managerial roles, Showalter began his career in the dugout as the New York Yankees skipper back in 1992.

G Baby @JovenOG5 @WFAN660 Firing a manger as a scapegoat to avoid the real problem. Classic. @WFAN660 Firing a manger as a scapegoat to avoid the real problem. Classic.

Metsboy32 @metsboy32 @WFAN660 Buck Showalter is not Mickey Callaway.. he is one of the greatest baseball minds! This shouldn’t even be a discussion! @WFAN660 Buck Showalter is not Mickey Callaway.. he is one of the greatest baseball minds! This shouldn’t even be a discussion!

Although he coached several championship-calibre teams such as the 1990s Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks, Showalter has never won a ring himself.

Buck Showalter also coached A-Rod on the Texas Rangers and spent nine years managing the Baltimore Orioles from 2010 to 2018, he rejoined the Mets in 2022, coaching the team to their first 100-win season since 1988.

Buck Showalter is not an easily replaceable part of the Mets

When teams start to lose, especially teams who are as hyped-up as the New York Mets, pundits inevitably start to call for heads.

However, for the Mets, Buck Showalter has proven his ability to be an excellent manager, both during and before his stint in Queens. Whether or not the front office and the fanbase will continue to see his inherent virtue remains to be seen.

