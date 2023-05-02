The New York Mets recently sent David Peterson back down to Triple-A, and manager Buck Showalter did not mince words as to why. Peterson is in his fourth MLB season, having spent his entire career with the Mets. This season was expected to be a big step up for him in terms of playing time and quality starts, neither of which has really happened.

Peterson started six games in the young 2023 season and has even pitched a complete game. However, he has given up a National League-leading 25 runs and has an ERA of 7.34. That is almost double his career average. For whatever reason, he is unable to reach the heights that many had anticipated for him.

Buck Showalter kept the message to Peterson short and not-so-sweet, but believes the potential is still there.

SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter's message to David Peterson after the Mets sent him back to Triple-A?



"Pitch better...we know what he's capable of" Buck Showalter's message to David Peterson after the Mets sent him back to Triple-A? "Pitch better...we know what he's capable of" https://t.co/iu8HP8Arrt

"Pitch better...we know what he's capable of" - Buck Showalter

Sometimes, keeping it simple like this is what is best for pitchers. Peterson is clearly better than what he has shown thus far in 2023. A potential explanation for his newfound struggles could be the new pitch clock. It has thrown off the timing of hitters and pitchers across MLB, and could afflict Peterson. If that is the case, time in the minors to get used to it is the perfect solution.

David Peterson could end up a very important part of the New York Mets' starting rotation

New York Mets v San Francisco Giants

The Mets had a very clear strategy this offseason, building one of the best pitching staff's in the league. With Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Kodai Senga, they may have done just that. However, a three-man rotation won't be enough to win a championship. They need their fourth and fifth options to be solid, not liabilities like David Peterson had been to start the year.

Even earlier this season, David Peterson showed the ability to be a big league starter, striking out Ronald Acuna Jr. with some heat.

"David Peterson, Wicked 86mph Slider" - Rob Friedman

The New York Mets' goal for the 2023 season is championship or bust. As the Houston Astros proved in 2022, having a surplus of quality starting pitchers is of paramount importance. If David Peterson cannot fill that role for the New York Mets, they will need to find someone who can.

If Peterson can make the improvements Buck Showalters believes him to be capable of, he could be making his MLB return soon.

