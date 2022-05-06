New York Yankees: Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and D.J. LeMahieu chug beers at Rangers playoff game; receive a thunderous ovation from the crowd

The New York Yankees are feeling pretty good about themselves these days. The Bronx ball club has won 11 of their last 12 and are currently sitting on top of the standings in the American League East. After winning their series against the Toronto Blue Jays, outscoring their opponents 13-5 over three games, the Yanks are back in NYC.

Making the most of an off day before the Texas Rangers come into town, Yankees teammates Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and D.J. LeMathieu decided to take in a hockey game. The venue was Madison Square Garden in Manhattan as the New York Rangers were hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Keep reading to see how the off-duty New York Yankees enjoyed themselves on Thursday night.

New York Yankees teammates chug beers at MSG, recieve standing ovation from New York sports crowd

The life of a professional baseball player is often one steeped in discipline. It is not often that we see MLB stars indulging in things like casual drinking. However, that is exactly what these three players from the Yankees did on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Rangers.

In the mid-second period of last night's game, the camera found D.J. LeMathieu, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Rizzo sitting in their seats watching some playoff hockey. As the game went to commercial break, the three were seen lifting their plastic beer cups and polishing off the contents, saluting the cheering crowd as they downed their beers.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Rizzo, Judge and DJ slamming some beers while watching playoff hockey Rizzo, Judge and DJ slamming some beers while watching playoff hockey https://t.co/pKIZKpraIA

It seemed as though the New York Yankees in attendance were a good luck charm for the New York Rangers, who ended up beating the Pittsburgh Penguins by a score of 5-2 to even the 7-game series at 1-1.

It is unclear how many more beverages were consumed by the Yankees players last night. However, with Judge and Rizzo currently tied for the most home runs in the league this season - you can be sure they want to stay in tip-top shape.

Tim and Friends @timandfriends Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, and DJ LeMahieu chug... one full beer between the three of them Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, and DJ LeMahieu chug... one full beer between the three of them https://t.co/u8cDDJoiZO

The New York Yankees are back in action at Yankee Stadium tonight as they host the struggling Texas Rangers.

