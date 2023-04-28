Stop me if you've heard this one before, but a New York Yankees pitcher is undergoing testing on his throwing elbow for a possible injury. Jonathan Loasisiga is the latest Yankees pitcher to catch the injury bug, in a trend that seems to be somehow gaining momentum. Despite all the injuries the Yankees have had to deal with, they are currently four games above .500.

Loasisiga has been off to a solid start this season, pitching for a 2.70 ERA in 3.1 innings. As a relief pitcher, the small sample size makes this statistic quite inflated. He was a promising part of their bullpen, but is now poised to miss time. Elbow injuries, especially for a pitcher, can have lengthy recovery times if the injury is bad enough.

Talkin' Yanks shared a report that Jonathan Loasisiga will undergo testing soon on Twitter.

The New York Yankees are currently without Carlos Rodon, Josh Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Judge due to injury. It looks like Loasisiga will be joining that list soon enough. The team is not even 30 games into the MLB season, but they are already the walking wounded. This bad injury luck to start the year could devestate them as the season continues.

Injuries can make or break a season, for any team. This is, in part, why hyper competent medical and training staff is vital. Thankfully, the Yankees are known for having a strong medical team behind them. Hopefully, the injuries can be rehabilitated. Without knowing the severity, many fans are already assuming the worst.

Burgerman @VolpeLover11 @TalkinYanks @M_Marakovits our medical staff needs to go to the sahara @TalkinYanks @M_Marakovits our medical staff needs to go to the sahara

The Yankees pitching staff was supposed to be one of the team's strengths in 2023, but injuries are making that difficult. It doesn't matter how many good players you accumulate if they aren't able to stay on the field.

Alpha @ROOMWAGE @TalkinYanks @M_Marakovits If everyone gets tommy John right now we will be good for 24’ @TalkinYanks @M_Marakovits If everyone gets tommy John right now we will be good for 24’

The New York Yankees feel like one of the unluckiest teams in baseball right now, and it is hard to blame them.

The New York Yankees need to be proactive to address these injury issues

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game Five

The Yankees cannot afford to sit around and wait for their roster to reach full health, losing games in the meantime. They need to be active in the trade market as well as bringing prospects up from the minor leagues. If possible, they could even look to see what few free agents there are.

Letting injuries define a season is not a fitting way for the 2023 New York Yankees to be rememebred.

