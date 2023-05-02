It's been an awful year for New York Yankees injuries, and now comes word that relief pitcher Lou Trivino will undergo Tommy John surgery on his ailing right elbow on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Trivino, who hasn't appeared in a game yet this season due to an elbow sprain, was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

During a recent rehab appearance, Trivino felt discomfort again in the elbow and met with the team doctor this week. After that visit, the extent of the injury came into clearer focus and a decision has been made for him to undergo the procedure.

Lou Trivino came to the New York Yankees from the Oakland Athletics last season in the same trade that also brought starting pitcher Frankie Montas to the Big Apple. Neither has pitched for the big-league team this season.

Not that Yankees Nation had any more reason to be up in arms about general manager Brian Cashman, but seeing the trade with the benefit of hindsight is giving New Yorkers another reason to demand his ouster.

In 25 post-trade appearances with the New York Yankees last season, Trivino performed well. He went 1-2 with a 1.66 ERA and 1.29 WHIP while striking out 22 batters in 21-2/3 innings of work. For a Yankees squad desperately in need of pitching, it had been hoped Trivino would return in May before the sudden downturn in events over the past few days.

Lou Trivino has been an effective reliever over his five MLB seasons. He pitched the first four-plus years of his big-league career with the Athletics before being dealt to the New York Yankees.

Since making his major-league debut in 2018, Trivino is 21-25 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. He has been used exclusively out of the bullpen, save for one start during his rookie season with Oakland.

Bad news just keeps on mounting for the Yankees. The team will look to improve on its last place standing in the American League East when it hosts the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night.

Lou Trivino set to be unavailable for New York Yankees this season

Tommy John surgery will have Lou Trivino out for the remainder of the 2023 season. He is signed to a one-year, $4.1 million contract, but is not eligible for free agency until 2025.

