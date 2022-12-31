The New York Yankees may move forward with a rookie in left field this season rather than attempting to fill the spot via free agency, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman. Sitting just $3 million below the $293 payroll threshold that would see the team be levied the highest level of MLB's luxury tax, Heyman suggested that the team may turn inwards to fill the hole created by the departure of left fielder Andrew Benitendi to the Chicago White Sox this winter.

Seeking to avoid the "Steve Cohen Tax," named for New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who has swelled his team's payroll to a projected $326.5 million, according to Spotrac, the Yankees may pass on the remaining left-field free agents Jurickson Profar, David Peralta and Corey Dickerson in favor of in-house candidates Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angels Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angelsnypost.com/2022/12/29/ste…

The first thing that comes to mind when the New York Yankees talk about having a great winter and possibly standing pat going forward are the failures of the postseason past. Many Yankee fans simply don't believe that their team has done enough to overcome the Houston Astros, who have bounced New York out of the American League playoffs in two of the past four seasons.

Anthony Nash @_anthonynash



Not really sure how they can consider not doing anything else. Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angels Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angelsnypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… They added one (1) new player to the team from a roster that got swept in the ALCS.Not really sure how they can consider not doing anything else. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… They added one (1) new player to the team from a roster that got swept in the ALCS. Not really sure how they can consider not doing anything else. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

James @jSmooov33 @JonHeyman “Great winter” lol they literally have the same lineup that was abysmal in the postseason @JonHeyman “Great winter” lol they literally have the same lineup that was abysmal in the postseason

Matt Benigno @MattAdamBenigno Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angels Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angelsnypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Great winter? The lineup still looks the same and they added one starting pitcher which is Carlos Rodon. They still need more if they want to beat the Astros in the playoffs. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Great winter? The lineup still looks the same and they added one starting pitcher which is Carlos Rodon. They still need more if they want to beat the Astros in the playoffs. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Many Yankees fans miss the good old days when their team would swoop in with buckets of cash and sign any player they felt like — consequences be damned. Talk of the Yankees shying away from paying any more luxury tax than necessary when the crosstown Mets are writing blank checks makes many a New Yorker quite irritable.

Jennifer Iacopelli @jennifercarolyn Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angels Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angelsnypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… It has not been a great winter. It has been what a Yankees winter SHOULD be, at minimum. Staying in-house for left field is unacceptable. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… It has not been a great winter. It has been what a Yankees winter SHOULD be, at minimum. Staying in-house for left field is unacceptable. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

Eric Kopp @EricKopp21 Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angels Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angelsnypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Why I continue to stay away from Yankee Stadium. The obsession with the tax is sickening. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Why I continue to stay away from Yankee Stadium. The obsession with the tax is sickening. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

🦇 @Seabqss Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angels Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angelsnypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Yanks think fans that their fans are stupid. nobody cares about Judge coming back as an “upgrade”. that was status quo move. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Yanks think fans that their fans are stupid. nobody cares about Judge coming back as an “upgrade”. that was status quo move. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

There has been a lot of banter this offseason about the Yankees seldom giving their prospects a chance at the major-league level. Some fans are encouraged by the idea of the team giving one of their top youngsters a chance to nail down a position at Yankee Stadium. After all, it worked for Aaron Judge.

Ryan Garcia (In the Lab🧪) @RyanGarciaESM Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angels Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angelsnypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Oswaldo Cabrera as my LF is propaganda im willing to do twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… Oswaldo Cabrera as my LF is propaganda im willing to do twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

MeRk @Merk256 twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angels Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angelsnypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… I’d rather roll with the kids in LF they sign anyone who is currently available #Yankees I’d rather roll with the kids in LF they sign anyone who is currently available #Yankees twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Steve Brudzynski @_BigSteve89 Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angels Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angelsnypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… If Florial is going to be our guy opening day don’t keep d*cking him around and keep optioning back him to triple A after a few weeks twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… If Florial is going to be our guy opening day don’t keep d*cking him around and keep optioning back him to triple A after a few weeks twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Would the Yankees dare face the possible backlash of signing disgraced starting pitcher Trevor Bauer? At least one pinstipe fan thinks they should.

Daniel Starkand @DStarkand Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angels Inside MLB notes: Yankees having great winter, may decide to stay in-house in LF (Cabrera, Florial) as they see potential and are close to the “Steve Cohen tax.” Plus notes on Bauer, Sale, Eovaldi, Marlins trade talk, praise for Braves and Angelsnypost.com/2022/12/29/ste… "The Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer after his ban was reduced by 130 games and he became eligible for the 2023 season. Word is folks in their clubhouse would prefer he’d be elsewhere." twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… "The Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer after his ban was reduced by 130 games and he became eligible for the 2023 season. Word is folks in their clubhouse would prefer he’d be elsewhere." twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

New York Yankees at a play-or-trade point with some prospects

Estevan Florial #90 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout.

Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial are just two of the New York Yankees prospects that are knocking on the Yankee Stadium door seeking their big-league chances. Both outfielders saw limited time in New York last season, but it remains to be seen if the Yankees will attempt a meager amount of fiscal responsibility and look to play some of their young talent, or if they'll follow the blueprint of old and package their kids in trades to acquire proven major-league talent.

Poll : 0 votes