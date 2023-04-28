New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge left Thursday night's game against the Texas Rangers with a hip injury after taking his at-bat in the top of the fourth inning.

Fireside Yankees @FiresideYankees Aaron Judge left the game with “right hip discomfort,” nothing to do with the wrist.



That’s arguably even more concerning IMO. Not good. Aaron Judge left the game with “right hip discomfort,” nothing to do with the wrist.That’s arguably even more concerning IMO. Not good.

Although he hurt his hand and wrist the day before on an ugly dive into third base on a steal attempt, he was cleared to play in the series opener against the Rangers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks It appears this is the swing that aggravated Judge's hand that forced him out of the game tonight It appears this is the swing that aggravated Judge's hand that forced him out of the game tonight https://t.co/rMRdKzhts3

Unfortunately, Judge appeared to be in discomfort after taking a big cut on an Andrew Heaney fastball in his second at-bat before striking out again, and he was eventually replaced by Oswaldo Cabrera in the bottom of the fourth.

Most figured Judge had aggravated the hand/wrist injury before it was disclosed that it was his right hip that caused his removal.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Aaron Judge has been removed from the Yankees game one day after injuring his hand on this slide Aaron Judge has been removed from the Yankees game one day after injuring his hand on this slide https://t.co/tUcBCfg5pf

Before Thursday's game, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the New York Post that Aaron Judge had said his hand was feeling "good" after everything checked out "OK" overnight. He told the Post:

"I considered giving him a day [off] today, and I might in this series, but after talking through it with him and the trainers and once he was alright today, I feel good about that."

However, Judge's removal from the game due to the hip injury was a significant blow for the team, especially since they were already missing some key players from their lineup due to injuries.

Karen Veenstra @Karen_Veenstra @TalkinYanks It was the perfect night to finally give him a day off but I guess that made too much sense for Boone. @TalkinYanks It was the perfect night to finally give him a day off but I guess that made too much sense for Boone.

Gregory Pearsoll @GPJaysfan @TalkinYanks Broken hamate? And this is the Yankees fault because he shouldn't have even been playing today after yesterday's injury - now he might be out for a while. @TalkinYanks Broken hamate? And this is the Yankees fault because he shouldn't have even been playing today after yesterday's injury - now he might be out for a while.

Aaron Judge was curiously taken off second base in a rare stolen base attempt with the New York Yankees already leading the Twins 5-0 on Wednesday.

He told the Post after the game that there had been some talk of taking him out of the game at that point, with the Yankees already holding a comfortable lead, but the 2022 American League Most Valuable Player remained in the contest.

Kyle Whittinghill @KyWhittinghill @FiresideYankees He's been doing that Dak movement recently. Wondering if he's been bothered for a while and this is reason for the elevated strikeouts. Remember a bit back when he swung, missed, grimaced and shook off Boone when he was coming out of the dugout to check on him. @FiresideYankees He's been doing that Dak movement recently. Wondering if he's been bothered for a while and this is reason for the elevated strikeouts. Remember a bit back when he swung, missed, grimaced and shook off Boone when he was coming out of the dugout to check on him.

Yankee Nation was understandably devastated by Judge's injury and many took the opportunity to criticize the team's management.

Joseph Raguso @JosephRaguso5 @TalkinYanks It’s time to clean house, man Cashman‘s gotta go Boone maybe even fire Hal @TalkinYanks It’s time to clean house, man Cashman‘s gotta go Boone maybe even fire Hal

Mike F @NYCJayhawk @TalkinYanks Yay. Brian Cashman gets to keep the tradition going. Injuries save his ass yet again @TalkinYanks Yay. Brian Cashman gets to keep the tradition going. Injuries save his ass yet again

Joe Yankee @JoeYankeetho @FiresideYankees Who cares this roster cant win a World Series as constructed. Even if healthy the same thing that happened last year would happen again. Cashman needs to go but that wont happen either so just enjoy the team but know they wont win a championship for a long long time. @FiresideYankees Who cares this roster cant win a World Series as constructed. Even if healthy the same thing that happened last year would happen again. Cashman needs to go but that wont happen either so just enjoy the team but know they wont win a championship for a long long time.

With a New York Yankees team already missing outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (strained hamstring) and Harrison Bader (strained oblique), as well as third baseman Josh Donaldson (strained hamstring) from their lineup, the squad can ill-afford to lose its undisputed top slugger in Aaron Judge.

An extended absence for Aaron Judge would be devastating to the New York Yankees

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers

If Judge were to be out for an extended period, it would be a significant setback for the struggling New York Yankees, who were already facing a tough season without some of their key players. Nonetheless, Judge's impact on the field was undeniable, even in an off-start to the season, with a batting average of .267, six home runs, and 14 RBIs entering Thursday's game.

Poll : 0 votes