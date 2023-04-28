New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge left Thursday night's game against the Texas Rangers with a hip injury after taking his at-bat in the top of the fourth inning.
Although he hurt his hand and wrist the day before on an ugly dive into third base on a steal attempt, he was cleared to play in the series opener against the Rangers.
Unfortunately, Judge appeared to be in discomfort after taking a big cut on an Andrew Heaney fastball in his second at-bat before striking out again, and he was eventually replaced by Oswaldo Cabrera in the bottom of the fourth.
Most figured Judge had aggravated the hand/wrist injury before it was disclosed that it was his right hip that caused his removal.
Before Thursday's game, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the New York Post that Aaron Judge had said his hand was feeling "good" after everything checked out "OK" overnight. He told the Post:
"I considered giving him a day [off] today, and I might in this series, but after talking through it with him and the trainers and once he was alright today, I feel good about that."
However, Judge's removal from the game due to the hip injury was a significant blow for the team, especially since they were already missing some key players from their lineup due to injuries.
Aaron Judge was curiously taken off second base in a rare stolen base attempt with the New York Yankees already leading the Twins 5-0 on Wednesday.
He told the Post after the game that there had been some talk of taking him out of the game at that point, with the Yankees already holding a comfortable lead, but the 2022 American League Most Valuable Player remained in the contest.
Yankee Nation was understandably devastated by Judge's injury and many took the opportunity to criticize the team's management.
With a New York Yankees team already missing outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (strained hamstring) and Harrison Bader (strained oblique), as well as third baseman Josh Donaldson (strained hamstring) from their lineup, the squad can ill-afford to lose its undisputed top slugger in Aaron Judge.
An extended absence for Aaron Judge would be devastating to the New York Yankees
If Judge were to be out for an extended period, it would be a significant setback for the struggling New York Yankees, who were already facing a tough season without some of their key players. Nonetheless, Judge's impact on the field was undeniable, even in an off-start to the season, with a batting average of .267, six home runs, and 14 RBIs entering Thursday's game.