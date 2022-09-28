New York Yankees fans love the party animal behavior from newest member Harrison Bader as the team clinch the division: “Hometown kid living his childhood dream”, “Fave Yank right now”

It looks like outfielder Harrison Bader has joined the New York Yankees at the most opportune time. He clearly loves to party.

"Bader has been a Yankee for about 10 minutes and he’s already celebrating like a legend" - @ Johnny's Lasagna

Despite only playing his first game for the Yankees last week, Bader was front and center last night. After a big win in Toronto against the Blue Jays, the Yankees secured their 95th win of the season and clinched the AL East.

This is the Yankees' first AL East title since 2019, and their second with manager Aaron Boone at the helm. Although the Bombers lost the opening game of the series against the Blue Jays, they rallied last night and won 5-2.

Harrison Bader was acquired by the Yankees in a trade deadline deal with the St. Louis Cardinals on August 2. However, due to a foot injury, he didn't make his debut with the team until eight days ago. Bader went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs in his debut with the Yankees on September 20.

Last night, as the Yankees retreated to their locker room to celebrate, Bader took center stage.

Bader can be seen in a video pouring multiple cans of beer into his mouth at once. The "party animal" antics from Bader elicited a flurry of reactions from fans. Most were happy to see the 28-year old veteran celebrate with his new teammates.

Harrison Bader is considered to be one of the best defensive centerfielders in baseball. He also works hard and plays hard, on and off the field.

kiregct @kiregct1 @JLasagna43 He’s a hometown kid living out his childhood dream @JLasagna43 He’s a hometown kid living out his childhood dream

Bader instantly became a fan favorite because of his style of play and the fact that he is a hometown kid. Bader is a native of Bronxville, New York, which is just miles away from Yankee Stadium. He also grew up cheering for the Yankees and dreamed of suiting up for them one day.

S Jones @Cchazz214 @JLasagna43 I’m not mad at it. Just stay healthy and bring it in the playoffs. @JLasagna43 I’m not mad at it. Just stay healthy and bring it in the playoffs.

Debra Thompson @dthomp03 @JLasagna43 They have a game tonight they better layoff the beer, we still need to win games, like Yogi says it ain’t over till it’s over @JLasagna43 They have a game tonight they better layoff the beer, we still need to win games, like Yogi says it ain’t over till it’s over

Most fans were congratulatory, but some kept the bigger picture in mind. As impressive as the Yankees have been, it will mean nothing if they can't get it done in the postseason. Some fans were keen to remind the boys not to party too hard.

Harrison Bader fires up Yankee fans for the playoffs

Bader's start for the Yankees has been pedestrian at the plate. He has posted a .227 batting average, .533 OPS, six RBI and one stolen base in eight games.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone sees him as a key defensive addition in a very strong outfield.

The question now is how hard will Harrison Bader party if the Yankees win the World Series?

