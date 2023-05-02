Gary Sanchez, at one time a star catcher for the New York Yankees, requested and was granted his release by the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
Sanchez, who just a few years ago was being mentioned as "the next great Yankees catcher," was let go by the Giants after hitting just .164 over 16 games with San Francisco's Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats.
It's been a precipitious fall from grace for the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year runner-up and 2017 Silver Slugger Award winner, who will now try to latch on with his fourth MLB organization.
Gary Sanchez was signed by the New York Yankees as an international free agent in 2009 before making his MLB debut in 2015 at the age of 22.
Sanchez quickly established himself as one of the most promising young catchers in the league, hitting 20 home runs in just 53 games during the 2016 season. He was named the AL Player of the Week twice in 2017 and earned his first All-Star selection that same year.
Gary Sanchez's time with the New York Yankees was marked by both success and struggles. He continued to hit for power, hitting 34 home runs during the 2019 season, but also struggled with injuries and defensive issues.
Sanchez was traded to the Minnesota Twins in a multi-player deal on March 13, 2022. However, he spent just one season in Minnesota as the Twins decided not to re-sign him after he hit just .205 with 16 home runs in 128 games.
Sanchez signed with the Giants in early April after finding the free-agent market to be a lonely place. Many figured that San Francisco, which is still struggling to find a full-time starting catcher after the retirement of Buster Posey, would eventually call him up. However, with Sanchez struggling mightily at the Triple-A level, no such call was coming.
Gary Sanchez's offensive stats fell off after the 2017 season. Many fans trace his demise back to when former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi was let go after the 2017 campaign. Girardi was a former major league catcher.
Don't bet on Gary Sanchez returning to the New York Yankees following his release by San Francisco
No matter how bad the New York Yankees are struggling, don't bet on Sanchez returning to the Big Apple. For his eight-year MLB career, the 30-year-old catcher is batting just .225.