As the player who represented one of the biggest Yankees offseason moves, expectations were sky-high for Carlos Rodon to be one of the jewel's of the rotation. However, virtually nothing has gone as planned for the southpaw this year.

Last season, as a member of the San Francisco Giants, Carlos Rodon posted a 14-8 record alongside a 2.88 ERA. The serious numbers inspired Yankees GM Brian Cashman to unload a massive 6-year, $162 million contract, which was duly accepted.

However, after missing the first two months of the season with an injury that was originally meant to be "day-to-day", the patience of Yankees fans started to run thin. When he finally made his debut on July 7, he surrendered a pair of earned runs in five innings against the Cubs, and credited with his first loss.

After another loss in Colorado on July 14, Carlos Rodon got the ball against the Los Angeles Angels on July 19. By the second inning, Rodon had given up a pair of two-run shots, and was pulled after 4.1 innings of work. On the heels of his most recent loss, the 30-year old has an ERA of 7.36. True to form, the NY Post pulled no punches with their cover on July 20.

New York Yankees fans, who were exhausted by Rodon's injury, feel that the cover is appropriate. The image features Carlos Rodon blowing a kiss to a heckling fan following Taylor Ward's moonshot in the first. Although some thought the cover was in poor taste, a great many shared that they thought it was a great cover.

Carlos Rodon's forearm injury, sustained in free agency, was a strange one. Constant lack of clarity and successive delays in his rehab hurt Brian Cashman's popularity with fans. Rodon announced his injury around the same time that Frankie Montas, a pitcher acquired from the Oakland Athletics last season, revealed that he would need season-ending surgery.

This season, Yankees starters have a cumulative ERA of 4.36. While the number places them in the exact middle when it comes to the league-wide numbers, the team's hitting has witnessed a near total implosion since captain Aaron Judge hit the IL on June 4. The team is now last in their division, the AL East.

Carlos Rodon another cautionary contractual tale

Prior to the 2022 season, Carlos Rodon had a career ERA of 3.79 and a BB/9 of 3.6. While these numbers are not terrible, it would be a difficult task to convince anyone that they are worthy of a $162 million deal. Cashman, judging by Rodon's one year of success with the San Francisco Giants, may have to learn the hard way on this one.

