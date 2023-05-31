Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankee legend opens up about his recent battle with early-stage gum disease. This was a brave step taken by Alex to make people aware of the disease and how it's diagnosed.

The World Series Champion, Alex Rodriguez, and Bausch Health Companies Inc.'s oral health care company, OraPharma, have joined forces to launch a national awareness campaign regarding the incidence and effects of gum disease.

Nearly half of American individuals aged 30 and older have some sort of gum disease, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. This becomes even more prevalent after age 65. Alex said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Looks can be deceiving. I just recently went to see my dentist and not thinking anything about any gum disease. And the dentist tells me the news, and then I come to find out over 65 million Americans have this gum disease."

Rodriguez dominated baseball for more than two decades, hitting 696 home runs in his career, collecting three MVP awards, and leading the Yankees to a 2009 World Series victory. However, a PED scandal during the player's career resulted in a year-long suspension.

Alex Rodriguez with others launches a national awareness campaign

Alex Rodriguez, sometimes known as A-Rod has teamed up with OraPharma, a manufacturer of health goods, to help spread awareness. He recommended that people visit their dentist and take care of their teeth.

Alex Rodriguez, a.k.a, A-Rod

The Cover Your Bases campaign urges patients to consult their dentist about thorough treatment options and provides information about the disease. The campaign's premiere coincides with Oral Health Month in June, and Alex serves as a patient ambassador.

Alex Rodriguez said:

"Throughout my life and career, I've always put a great deal of energy into prioritizing my health, which is why I was shocked when my dentist told me I had early-stage gum disease".

He continued:

Tom Stern, Vice President and General Manager at OraPharma said, "We hope that this campaign will help bring awareness to gum disease and empower others to take charge of their dental health by seeking out appropriate treatment options that may help manage this serious disease."

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes