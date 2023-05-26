Derek Jeter is a good father and he has proven it time and again. Even though he has kept his daughters away from all the limelight, he wants to extend all sorts of support he can provide to his daughters just like his parents did. The former shortstop has shielded his children from his baseball legacy because he has always wanted them to lead normal lives.

Jeter has been lucky in the form of parents he got since they supported him in every walk of his life. As he has experienced a life full of family support, he wants to give the same to his three daughters and his newborn son. He opens up about his inner feelings about his children during a small interview.

Jeter said, "I think just trying to help support your kids. My kids are very young and they learn so much at a young age. You want them to find what they are passionate about. You want to support them. Like my parents always supported me. But I think the fun part is just watching them learn."

What is Derek Jeter's family tradition?

The New York Yankees organisation invited MLB legend Derek Jeter back to Yankee Stadium last season. The way they executed it was the appropriate tribute to Captain Clutch's entrance into the Hall of Fame. Jeter made a big entrance with all three of his daughters after graciously accepting the invitation.

At the Invitational Gala's final day a few months later, Jeter showed the interviewer his wallpaper. He continued by describing the tradition he wanted to carry on.

When the journalist asked what his wallpaper looked like, Jeter replied, "We're going to attempt to do that every year to see them grow throughout the years. Therefore, we must return there quickly."

Derek Jeter and his younger sister Sharlee Jeter co-hosted the Turn 2 Foundation's Invitational Gala during the past weekend. Notably, the banquet was a successful occasion where Jeter discussed his desire to continue a Yankee Stadium tradition with his wife, children, and grandchildren as well as his eagerness to begin it with his son.

