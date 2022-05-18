New York Yankees manager shares thoughts on Aaron Judge, Aroldis Chapman, and Michael King as Bombers record third-best start to a season 

The New York Yankees are now the best team in baseball. With their win last night against the Orioles, they are now 27-9, 5.5 games ahead of the second-placed team in their division, the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees have won eight out of their last 10 games and were riding a league-best 11-game win streak earlier this season, which sent them to the top.

The Yankees have an electric combination of pitching and hitting to thank for their success so far in 2022. Aaron Judge is currently leading the league in home runs with 14. The Yankees pitching staff has a combined ERA of just 2.76, the lowest in baseball. Amid all the success, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has taken some time to reflect on his guys.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone shares thoughts on his top guys

After their 5-4 win against the Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards last night, the New York Yankees have now opened their season with the third-best record in history. After the game, Aaron Boone, who has managed the New York Yankees since 2018, reflected on the stars who brought home the win.

"A baker's dozen for @TheJudge44!" - @ MLB

Let's first turn to Aaron Judge, who got two home runs in the winning effort. Boone said of Judge, "He's a special player off to a very special start to this season." Judge currently has 14 home runs and 30 RBIs. He will be looking to surpass his home run record of 52 in one season, a feat he accomplished in 2017 to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

YES Network @YESNetwork From Aaron Judge, to Aroldis Chapman, to Michael King, Aaron Boone provides his thoughts on the Yankees' win. #YANKSonYES From Aaron Judge, to Aroldis Chapman, to Michael King, Aaron Boone provides his thoughts on the Yankees' win. #YANKSonYES https://t.co/QXq6eDji4x

"From Aaron Judge, to Aroldis Chapman, to Michael King, Aaron Boone provides his thoughts on the Yankees' win." - @ YES Network

Boone then turned up next to his veteran closer, Aroldis Chapman, who recorded his ninth save of the season last night. Speaking of Chapman's efforts, Boone said, "He's getting better with his strike throwing." Chapman is 34 years old and has battled injury problems of late.

Lastly, Boone inferred praise on Michael King, who pitched three innings of relief, striking out three Orioles. The New York Yankees will finish off their series against Baltimore tonight before traveling back home to the Bronx to take on the White Sox.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt