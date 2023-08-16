Following his first MLB All-Star Game in 2022, New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes made a stunning proposal to his long-time girlfriend, Alondra Gabriela Estreras Russy.

Cortes announced his engagement on Instagram, and in response to Cortes' post, Russy posted a photo of herself wearing the engagement ring.

Alondra attends Cortes' games regularly and makes public appearances with the pitcher.

On her birthday, Cortes wished his beloved fiancée a happy birthday on Instagram. He captioned the pictures:

"I want to wish a very special HAPPY BIRTHDAY. To my best friend, fiancée, and wife to be. I love you so much! You're catching up to me."

There is yet to be a date announced by the couple for their special day, but fans will doubtless be looking forward to finding out.

Nestor Cortes and Alondra Gabriela Estreras Russy's story

Since Nestor Cortes and his fiancée announced their engagement, many MLB fans are curious to learn more about her.

On social media, they make fun of and joke about one another frequently, but they do share information about their history together.

Alondra Russy was born on August 16, 1996, in Caguas, Puerto Rico. She attended Everglades High School in Miramar, Florida, where she was born and reared. Later, she pursued her education at Florida Career College.

The two began dating in November 2015 and Cortes proposed following All-Star week in 2022.

He posted an Instagram engagement announcement on July 20, 2022, talking about how he had popped the question to his fiancée.