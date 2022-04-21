New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers: Preview, Odds, and Prediction | Thursday, April 21st

New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers Preview: Can the Bronx Bombers complete the sweep?

The New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers in the final game of their series this afternoon. New York handled the Tigers in the first two games, leading to 4-2 and 5-3 respective victories. Today's matchup provides a lot of opportunities for profit. Find out which side this game favors below.

New York Yankees Preview:

"Afternoon baseball approaching" - @ New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have strung off two straight wins after a surprising series loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Jordan Montgomery will get the start for the Yankees today. He had an impressive start against the Orioles last time out. Allowing no runs through five innings of work, Montgomery shut down the Orioles bats and looks to build off that today.

Offensively, New York hasn't been up to par with expectations this year as they rank in the bottom 10 in the league in some important offensive categories despite having players like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo. Manager Aaron Boone expects more from his team and this is a spot today where they can breakout offensively.

Detroit Tigers Preview

"So, anyone have plans this afternoon?" - @ Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers come into Thursday afternoon's game on a three-game losing streak. Their offense has struggled to give pitchers run support. Newly signed star Javy Baez will not be in the lineup today, which is even more of a burden for the Tigers. The Tigers are hitting just .207 as a team and haven't shown much ability to score runs on a consistent basis.

Former Yankee Michael Pineda will be on the mound today for his first start of the season. Pineda finished 2021 with the Twins on an extremely high note, having an ERA below 2.00 in his final 5 starts. However, Pineda finds himself in a much different situation in 2022. Although the signing of Javy Baez is a huge step forward for the franchise, they aren't exactly ready to compete for titles right now. The rebuilding Detroit Tigers are struggling to play good baseball, so expect to see them struggle to give Pineda any support today.

Pick/Prediction

Yankees -1.5 (+100)

The Yankees have covered the spread in each of the two games thus far in the series. Manager Aaron Boone and his players know how important it is to beat inferior teams during a long season. Let's ride with Jordan Montgomery to produce a quality start and the Yankees bats to get hot against a familiar face in Michael Pineda.

