  "1 of 1" - Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown makes a style statement with casual outfit

"1 of 1" - Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s girlfriend Olivia Brown makes a style statement with casual outfit

By Harshita Jain
Published Aug 04, 2025 11:30 GMT
MLB: AUG 01 Yankees at Marlins - Source: Getty
MLB: AUG 01 Yankees at Marlins - Source: Getty

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Brown, shared an Instagram story showing off her style on Saturday.

Brown, dressed in an all-black outfit and sporting a high ponytail, walked toward a black SUV on a Miami street and opened its door to get in.

She wore black sweatpants featuring a "1 of 1" print on the back, paired with a black tube top. The YouTuber completed her look with a designer Louis Vuitton clutch. Brown showcased her casual streetwear and luxury chic as she stepped into the black SUV.

She added the 2024 hit "Miami" from Loe Shimmy in the story. Olivia Brown captioned her story:

"1 of 1."
Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown claims she's in a league of her own with unique fashion sense. (via Instagram)
Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown claims she's in a league of her own with unique fashion sense. (via Instagram)

Her caption indicated she was in a league of her own.

Adding to her recent fashion statements, on July 26, Brown shared a carousel showcasing her style. She wore a long, deep brown leather dress with a wrap-style collared plunging neckline. The photo shoot was at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

She simply captioned it:

“Art.”
This curated fashion moment featured the iconic Met backdrop.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. went to the All-Star red carpet with his girlfriend, Olivia Brown

In December 2022, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, made their debut at the ESPY Awards. Following that, they have frequently appeared together at events such as All-Star Games.

At the All-Star red carpet on July 15, Chisholm and Brown arrived together. The MLB star wore a fashionable tuxedo with a blue shirt and a dark pinstripe jacket featuring a sash-like belt along with an elegant brooch. He completed the look with blue-tinted glasses and styled hair.

Meanwhile, Brown wore an elegant black cut-out dress. Her sleek yet modern diamond choker with silver bangles completed her look. The couple wore stylish dresses while posing, giving off a glam vibe.

Both Chisholm and Brown share Bahamian roots and maintain a strong connection to their homeland.

Meanwhile, Jazz Chisholm's 2025 MLB season shows a batting average of .242, with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs. He is seen as a key contributor to the New York Yankees.

comments icon

What's your opinion?
