"1 hit in 11 innings. This offense disappears way too often" "We just lost to a Triple A team" - New York Yankees fans lament team's embarrassing loss to the Oakland Athletics in extra-innings

Just when fans thought that the New York Yankees were back in immaculate form, they were once again humbled. The Bombers lost to the Oakland Athletics in tonight's game after 11 innings—and in bizarre fashion.

Oakland overcame the New York Yankees 3-2 that saw the game scoreless after nine. The A's were resolute during the extra innings of play, even after the Yankees jumped out with an early lead. New York took the lead via an Andrew Puk wild pitch that Andrew Benintendi and Josh Donaldson capitalized on to score home in the 10th.

The Athletics fought back in the bottom of the 10th courtesy of a two-run blast from Stephen Vogt. New York Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera scored the first base hit for the Yankees in the 11th but that was all the offense the Bombers could muster for the night.

The game ended at the bottom of the said inning after a throwing error by DJ LeMahieu saw A's designated hitter Shea Langeliers run home.

The starters for both teams produced gems in the contest. Domingo German pitched 7 2/3 innings of no-run ball with five strikeouts. Adam Oller, on the other hand, was unhittable in eight innings of work. He only walked one batter and struck out three.

Ironically, though, it was Lou Trivino—the former Oakland Athletic—that ate the loss after a fielding error from LeMahieu in the 11th inning.

The Bombers were on a five-game win-streak and looked set to bury the nightmares of their performances since the All-Star break. This loss, however, is a good reality check for the team to gauge and adjust after recent setbacks.

New York Yankees ridiculed after loss to the Oakland Athletics

Despite their recent recovery, the Yankees are still behind the Houston Astros for the top seed in the American League. Being the most popular team, the Bombers were certainly criticized and made fun of after falling to the worst American League team record-wise.

The New York Yankees still won the series against the A's 3-1. They will now look to turn their attention to the Shohei Ohtani-led Los Angeles Angels.

The series against Anaheim would be pivotal for the Yankees. The Angels seem to have woken up from their deep slumber. The Halos have outscored their current series opponents, the Blue Jays, 14-0 in two games.

After the series in Anaheim, the Yankees would then travel to Tampa Bay to face the second-best team in their division in the Rays. This might be an early preview of a potential playoff series between the two.

