As far as MLB teams go, it is hard to find two clubs more opposite than the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics. Despite playing in the same division, the two sides are a world apart.

The Houston Astros are defending World Series champs, boast three Silver Sluggers and an MVP, and have the lowest team ERA in the MLB. The Athletics meanwhile, have a sorry record of 10-45, and rank last in the MLB in virtually every category.

Following the Houston Astros' 10-1 win in Oakland to complete their 3-game series sweep of the team, the official Astros Twitter account posted a hilariously worded troll that took aim at the Oakland Athletics' sorry attendance record. The Astros official account Tweeted: "10 runs in front of 10 fans"

"Astros fans checking twitter and seeing @astros team account deleted the 10 runs for tens of fans tweet." - Astro Dad

The Tweet, which has since been deleted by the team's official Twitter page, poked fun at the fact that the Oakland Athletics have the worst attendance in the MLB by far.

During the game on May 28, which the Astros won by a commanding 10-1 margin, only 8,809 fans showed up to the O.Co Coliseum in Oakland. Although the stadium can accomodate approximately 47,000 fans, it is rare for attendance to eclipse 10,000 for home games in Oakland.

The horrid attendance numbers, coupled with the general disrepair of the stadium in Oakland, has spurred on a motion to move the team. The Athletics have purchased a massive site in downtown Las Vegas, and are expected to relocate to the desert within the next few seasons.

Baseball Doesn't Exist @BaseballDoesnt The Oakland Athletics are Last in the league in



Attendance

Wins

Run differential

WAR

FIP

ERA

Opp. AVG

WHIP

Given up the most hits

Given up the most runs

Given up the most HR

Given up the most Walks

Hit the most Batters The Oakland Athletics are Last in the league in AttendanceWinsRun differentialWARFIPERAOpp. AVGWHIPGiven up the most hitsGiven up the most runsGiven up the most HRGiven up the most WalksHit the most Batters https://t.co/PLnsMlXixB

"The Oakland Athletics are Last in the league in:" - Baseball Doesn't Exist

While the Houston Astros were certainly helped by the series sweep in Oakland, things have been far from easy sailing for them. Still two games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West, the team will be in the Twin Cities this week to take on the Minnesota Twins, who are first in the AL Central.

Houston Astros have become the definition of smugness

Winning two World Series titles in six years often has the effect of rendering franchises complacent. As we saw with the Tweet from the Astros, the team feels as though it cannot lose. Although the team is still flying high, their last-placed finish in 2013 was not that long ago. Perhaps a bit of pity is in order for their divisional counterparts, who find themselves in a position that should not be unrecognizeable for Astros fans.

