  • "100% intentional" - MLB fans accuse Framber Valdez of purposefully firing pitch at Cesar Salazar in Astros meltdown

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 03, 2025 04:23 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn
MLB fans accuse Framber Valdez of purposefully firing pitch at Cesar Salazar in Astros meltdown - Source: Imagn

Fans are trying to interpret Houston Astros catcher Cesar Salazar's reaction after being crossed up by starting pitcher Framber Valdez, moments after he allowed a grand slam to New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham in the fifth inning.

Valdez seemed unhappy after Grisham took him deep for a grand slam into the left field stands. Moments before that pitch, Salazar was seen signaling to Valdez to step off the mound, in an attempt to calm him down and reset the moment. Instead, Valdez delivered a 93 mph sinker that crossed up Salazar and hit him squarely.

Jomboy Media shared the moment on X/Twitter:

"There’s speculation that Astros pitcher Framber Valdez purposely crossed up his catcher Cesar Salazar and hit him with this pitch after Salazar told him to step off before allowing a grand slam."
Fans shared their reactions, with many believing that it was indeed intentional from the Astros ace.

"Bro didn't even apologize...100% intentional."
"The catcher literally flashed his mitt where framber threw though."
"100% because #1 they have pitch com, so the pitch is loud and clear on his ear… and #2 the reaction of the catcher, like this mf… Valdez visibly mad and the catcher looking over to the dugout as well."
Reactions continued on the same lines, suggesting that the fans are convinced that Valdez had ill intentions in mind:

"Bro threw a middle middle sinker and blamed the catcher."
"This just costed Framber money in free agency this winter. 100%."
"That’s exactly what it looks like to me. Never seen that before."
Framber Valdez allows six runs in Astros meltdown

Framber Valdez was taken deep in the second inning as Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run home run. It was his 27th home run of the season, and it gave the Yankees an early 2-0 lead. Then in the fifth, Trent Grisham hit a grand slam to make it 6-0.

Valdez finished his disastrous outing, allowing six earned runs in five frames, including eight hits, one walk and eight strikeouts.

In the sixth inning, Yankees ace Max Fried finally gave up a run, an RBI single to Yainer Diaz. Later in the eighth inning, he hit a solo home run to make it 7-1. Paul Blackburn pitched the final inning as the Yankees won 7-1.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

