"100% on purpose"; "Too close to face" - Fans explode after Camilo Doval drills Ernie Clement, sparking tension in ALDS Game 4

Tensions flared between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in an intense Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday.The Yankees were under pressure in the do-or-die game to continue their postseason journey. The pressure told on Camilo Doval as the Yankees reliever drilled Ernie Clement in the top of the eighth inning.Clement had a few words for the Yankees pitcher as it clipped his shoulder and not too far away from his head. He was seen being told to calm down by Blue Jays teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from the dugout.Fans reacted to Doval's hit-by-pitch on the Blue Jays slugger.&quot;100% on purpose.&quot;DivaD4k @D4DDYD4KLINK100% on purpose&quot;Ooh, too close to face.*Joan @JPovolLINKooh, too close to face&quot;The receipt is being saved for next season! We've got bigger things to focus on!&quot;Astraljuan1 @juanito1975LINKThe receipt is being saved for next season! We've got bigger things to focus on!&quot;What a typical Junkees loser move. You can't beat them so you beat them up....&quot;John C. @JohnC0316LINKWhat a typical Junkees loser move. You can't beat them so you beat them up....&quot;Typical Yankee &amp; New York. Triggered that they’re gonna lose &amp; aim for their head. You deserve to lose this game.&quot;Random @Aj23_NYCLINKTypical Yankee &amp; New York. Triggered that they’re gonna lose &amp; aim for their head. You deserve to lose this gameThe Yankees pitcher apologized to Clement for not being able to locate his slider and hitting the Blue Jays slugger on his shoulder.Blue Jays held on Instagram bullpen game to end Yankees' World Series dreamThe hit-by-pitch had little significance on the outcome of the game as the Blue Jays escaped a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the eight inning to preserve their 5-1 lead.The Yankees threatened in the ninth inning but had to settle for a consolation run as the Blue Jays held on for a 5-2 win to progress to the championship series and eliminate the Bronx Bombers from the postseason.The Blue Jays outscored the Yankees 37-19 and were all over the Yankees starting rotation in the series. Yankees starters Luis Gil, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon lasted a combined eight innings with a staggering 16.88 ERA.