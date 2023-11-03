10x All-Star Clayton Kershaw undergoes shoulder surgery, optimistic for MLB return next summer

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported that future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw has undergone shoulder surgery, which will likely keep him away from baseball until next summer. The ten-time All-Star, whose contract expired at the end of the 2023 season, will not only be looking for another deal but will be looking to return as soon as possible.

According to Ardaya, the 35-year-old underwent a procedure the repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule in his throwing shoulder. Clayton Kershaw has remained one of the most effective pitchers in the MLB when he is healthy, however, at his advanced age, health may be his biggest obstacle at this stage of his career.

Kershaw was elite yet again in 2023, even though injuries and load management limited the left-handed starter to only 131.2 innings, he was among the best in the MLB. In those innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kershaw posted a 13-5 record with a dazzling 2.46 ERA and 137 strikeouts, earning him his tenth All-Star selection.

It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will re-sign Clayton Kershaw

After the expiration of his one-year, $20 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kershaw enters a loaded free-agent market. Even though Kershaw underwent shoulder surgery, he will likely draw interest from many teams across the MLB.

However, it makes the most sense for the future Hall of Fame pitcher to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, it's unclear if this will be the case. A legend for the club, Kershaw would help the team address their need for starting pitching, however, he may need to look outside the organization if he wants to continue his MLB career. The Texas Rangers have been mentioned as a potential landing spot.