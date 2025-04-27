$15M Diamondbacks slugger predicted to reach 60 HR mark by MLB insider

The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered their fourth consecutive defeat after a narrow 8-7 loss against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Although the loss handed the Braves a series win, Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez grabbed headlines with his historic performance.

The Diamondbacks might have called to a 14-13 record for the season but they will take pride in Suarez's dazzling effort on Saturday as the All-Star infielder went deep four times against the Braves. Suarez is the first player to hit four home runs in a game since 2017 and 19th overall in MLB history.

With the four home runs on Saturday, the Diamondbacks slugger is now leading the MLB charts with 10 homers this season. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Suarez is now projected to reach 60 home runs.

Suarez, who is on a $15,000,000 salary for the 2025 season, reflected on his historic night, saying:

“I never thought in my life that I'd be able to do that -- hit four home runs in a game.”

While the All-Star slugger was taken aback by his milestone, he had missed feelings about it since the Diamondbacks conceded the series after their fourth consecutive loss.

It's very special for me to be able to do that here in Arizona and do it for my team, do it for my family. They watch me every single day. They support me, my teammates and that's awesome. I have mixed feelings right now because we didn’t win the game.”

Diamondbacks manager hails Eugenio Suarez's 'magical' night

Eugenio Suarez had hit three home runs in a game twice in his MLB career, one of them against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field in July last year. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hailed Suarez's rare feat.

“What a game, what a spectacular game …’’ Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “It was one of those magical nights. It’s hard to describe. Not a lot of people have done it. Not a lot of people have done it, you can go all of the way back to Little League.’’

Incidentally, the last player to go deep four times in a game was also a Diamondbacks slugger when J.D. Martinez hit four homers in September 2017.

