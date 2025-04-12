$162,000,000 Mets star gushes over Pete Alonso's strong start to the season

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo was full of praise for Pete Alonso after the slugger put in another strong performance against the Athletics on Friday. The 30-year-old outfielder recorded 3 RBIs on the night, blasting his fourth home run of the season to help the Mets to a 7-6 victory.

While the $162 million star (per Spotrac) had a productive night, Alonso's strong start to the season has stood out among New York's star-studded lineup.

Speaking to Steve Gelbs after the victory, outfielder Brandon Nimmo gave his take on Alonso's strong start to the season (via SNYtv):

"He's looked really comfortable. He's been aggressive in his zone but he's not chasing a lot and when he does that, it's really tough to pitch to him because he can hit the barrel anywhere it's pitched."

"For me, I'm just seeing a really solid approach, a really solid swing and then we know what can happen when he finds the barrel. So, really impressed by him so far, it's been awesome and we expect a lot of this out of him. He's put in a lot of hard work to do this."

Pete Alonso made his 13th appearance this season for the New York Mets on Friday. The 'Polar Bear' recorded his first hit of the night in the fifth inning, an RBI double deep into left center field, allowing Juan Soto to reach home. His second came in the sixth inning, a sacrifice fly to extend the Mets' lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Alonso blasted his fourth home run of the season, taking the Mets' score to seven runs on the night and ensuring the win.

The Mets are now 9-4 in the season so far and have two more games in their series against the Athletics this weekend. Pete Alonso's hot streak has helped them take the lead in the NL East table, and his teammates are eager to see him continue the same way.

Mets slugger Pete Alonso leads the MLB in OPS early in the season

Pete Alonso's impressive performance for the New York Mets on Friday night saw him record three hits and his fourth home run this season. He has been one of the most hot-handed players in the MLB early in the season, and the numbers back it up.

Having played all 13 games of the Mets' season so far, Alonso leads the MLB in OPS, hitting 1.260 so far. This puts him above Aaron Judge in second place and brings to light exactly how productive he's been this year.

