$162M pitcher sparks Derek Jeter talk among Yankees fans

The New York Yankees made it four wins in a row after edging the Los Angeles Angels for a 3-2 win on Tuesday. The win came on the back of a strong pitching performance by ace Carlos Rodon.

Carlos Rodon arguably had the best start of the season as the All-Star pitcher pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and striking out 10 Angels hitters.

While he was at his dominant best from the mound, Rodon's acrobatic play in Tuesday's start caught the eyes of fans. Rodon, who is signed to a $162 million contract, was off the mound in an instant in the fourth inning to make an impressive jump throw to tag out Jo Adell at first base.

Rodon's athleticism drew comparisons with Yankees legend Derek Jeter, who was known for his iconic jump throw in his two-decade-long career as a shortstop.

"Close enough. Welcome back, Jeter," wrote a fan.

"His best Jeter impression," wrote another.

"Our new 3rd baseman," chimed in another fan.

(Image source - Instagram)

Others also highlighted Carlos Rodon's dominance from the mound in his latest outings.

"When Rodon is on he’s on, his game holds up with any pitcher in the AL," wrote a fan.

"He has been great this season he’s locked in," wrote another fan.

"We would’ve changed the beard policy the day he signed if we knew he’d be playing like this with a full beard," joked a fan.

Despite Carlos Rodon's solid display from the mound, the Yankees suffered a late scare after closer Devin Williams allowed two runs in the ninth to make it 3-2. However, Williams survived the late onslaught to make it eight wins in nine games for the Yankees.

