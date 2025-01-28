$182,000,000 Giants star Willy Adames drops 2-word comment as he & Warriors rising star Brandin Podziemski strike friendly pose

Giants SS Willy Adames linked up with the Warriors' up-and-coming star Brandin Podziemski as the duo made their friendship public. After five years with the Milwaukee Brewers, Adames signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the SFG this offseason. The contract includes a $22 million signing bonus with no deferred money and a no-trade clause.

Willy Adames boasts over 187K followers on social media and has been highly active on the platform, sharing his initial time in the Bay Area since signing with the Giants. On Monday, he shared a social media story in which he could be seen sharing the frame with Warriors SG Brandin Podziemski. Both players showcased utmost love and respect for each other as the caption on Adames' post read:

"My guy 🤙🏼 🔥 "

Screenshot from the story (Image via Instagram/@willy2802)

Adames capped off an amazing season with the Brewers in 2024, which saw him crush 32 home runs, with a batting average of .251, 112 RBIs off 153 hits, and a healthy OPS of .794. He signed the largest contract in SFG history, who envision him as a long-term replacement for Brandon Crawford at the shortstop position.

Like Adames, Brandin Podziemski is also a rising talent for the Golden State Warriors. He was selected as the 19th overall pick by the GS Warriors in the 2023 NBA draft and has been on the ascendancy since making his big league debut during the 2023-24 NBA season.

The future for big league teams looks bright as two searing talents attempt to become the future faces of their respective organizations. Brandin Podziemski is currently playing for the Warriors in the 2024-25 NBA season while Adames will hit the ground running with the Giants in MLB spring training next month.

Giants SS Willy Adames shared delightful highlights from past few weeks while penning down a positive message

Willy Adames took to social media on January 21 to share some delightful moments spent in the past few weeks of January 2025 and December 2024. Alongside the images, he penned down a positive message, which read:

"If it brought you joy. Count it as a success 😎🤌🏼 #ThanksGod #NoBookBag."

Adames made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Rays. After playing four years with the ballclub he signed with the Brewers in 2021. Now, he would be hoping to make a positive impact in the Bay Area as he dons the SFG jersey for the upcoming baseball season.

