2 key ways Blue Jays can hold on to AL division lead vs. Yankees, and Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays are no longer the runaway leaders of the American League East. The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox remain within striking range as the Canadian team looks to win their division title since 2015.After falling behind as far back as 7.5 games to the top of the standings, the Blue Jays went on a strong run that saw them lead the division by 6.5 games on July 26. But since then they went 19-19 till Sunday's fixture against the Yankees, which shortened their lead to just 2.0 games.Toronto bounced back with a 4-3 walkoff win at home against the Houston Astros on Tuesday but the pressure remains. MLB Network's Anthony Castrovince gave his analysis about the Blue Jays' chances, recognizing two factors that will be crucial for their success.&quot;I still not freaking out here because they have the tiebreakers against both the Yankees and Red Sox,&quot; Castrovince said. &quot;So the lead's a little bigger than it looks. I think Vladimir Guerrero has recovered from a mini slump. So that's good to see, he's 13 for his last 21, three doubles and two homers.&quot;The bullpen is their big Achilles heel, but it was actually pretty good against the Yankees over the weekend despite the series loss. So I'm gonna keep it steady with the Blue Jays, still believe but they obviously have a lot to prove in the postseason. They haven't won a playoff game in the Guerrero era, so we'll see.&quot;Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a mini slump in the second half of last month, going 2-for-26 from Aug. 18 to Aug. 31. But September has been nothing like it for the franchise's star. He is batting at .567, going 17-for-30 in 7 games with a 1.527 OPS. With Bo Bichette landing on the 10-day Injured List, Guerrero has to keep playing at this elite level.The Blue Jays bullpen has been criticized for their lack of form in recent months. They posted a high 4.76 ERA with a 14.2 percent walk rate last month. But as Castrovince stated, if the bullpen can continue their 1 run on 2 hits in 3 games form that they had against the Yankees, they can certainly make a difference.Blue Jays manager makes feelings known about losing Bo Bichette to injuryThe Blue Jays had to place shortstop Bo Bichette on the injured list after he jammed his knee in a plate collision on Sunday against the Yankees. He was hitting at .372 with a .996 OPS since the start of July and was in running for the American League batting title.Manager John Schneider reiterated that it was important for all hitters to keep contributing.“It has to be everyone,” Schneider said. “I was thinking about it, who has to step up, but it has to be everyone. That’s what we’ve done all year. It’s not about one guy trying harder or doing more. It will take all 14 of them. He’s obviously a big part of our team, so everybody has to do their thing.”In the event of a three-way tie, Toronto has an advantage with an 8-5 record over the Yankees and has an unassailable 7-3 lead over the Red Sox with three games left to play.