2022 MLB All-Star week to be hosted by Los Angeles Dodgers, league releases schedule & events for the weekend

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to host the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodgers Stadium on Friday, July 15, through Tuesday, July 19.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Major League Baseball announced their scheduled activities for the summer classic, which can be seen below.

MLB @MLB The All-Star Week schedule is loaded The All-Star Week schedule is loaded ⬇️ https://t.co/jRsa5hE9zd

"The All-Star Week schedule is loaded" - @ MLB

This will be the first time Dodger Stadium has hosted the even in several decades.

Los Angeles Dodgers set to host MLB All-Star Game for first time since 1980

Dodger Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, was built in 1962.

MLB All-Star week is full of entertainment and events. The first event that is scheduled is the Capital One All-Star Ocean Front. They are set to be at Santa Monica Beach and Pier and activities include batting cages, yoga, and MLB sand sculptures.

MLB is also scheduling a MLB Live in Downtown Los Angeles that features the world's largest baseball and softball festival. The festival starts on Saturday, July 16, and runs through July 19. One event featured on the schedule is the annual Red Carpet Show, which spotlights All-Star selections and various baseball celebrities.

A great part about All-Star week that is often overlooked is the MLB draft, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 17. This allows the MLB to showcase some top players of the upcoming generation.

Following the events outside of Dodger Stadium, there are a number of activities taking place at the stadium that fans need to be aware of. The first event is the annual All-Star Celebrity slow pitch softball game. This takes place in every host city and features many MLB legends and celebrities from the host town.

Following this is the MLB Futures game that features MLB's top prospects in baseball. This is a chance for many fans to see some of the best up-and-coming talent.

The Home Run Derby is the last event before the main game and is arguably the most entertaining part of the weekend. Here is last year's Home Run Derby in Colorado.

Last but not least, is the 92nd annual Midsummer Classic. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday night. The game can be seen on FOX and features the top players from the American and National Leagues. Overall, the All-Star Game is not just one game but features a lot of great activities. For more information and news, follow the Sportskeeda baseball page.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt