How to watch/livestream 2022 MLB spring games

MLB spring games will begin in April. The MLB Players' Association and MLB reached a new collective bargaining agreement, ending the owner-initiated lockout after 99 days. After the 1994-95 players' strike that lasted 232 days, it was the second-longest labor stoppage in baseball history. Fans are now all set for the MLB spring games.

"I am genuinely thrilled to be able to say that Major League Baseball is back and we’re going to play 162 games. I do want to start by apologizing to our fans. Looking forward, I could not be more excited about the future of our game."- Rob Manfred - @ Evan Drellich

Opening Day for the MLB spring games is tentatively set for Thursday, April 7, 2022, less than four weeks away.

Broadcasting details of 2022 MLB spring games:

Keeping up with sports in the age of streaming and cord-cutting can be difficult. With options ranging from combined live TV and streaming sites like Hulu to the newest MLB partner, Apple TV+, here's a list of the best methods to watch MLB spring games and enjoy the entire season.

MLB.TV:

With an MLB.TV membership, you'll have access to the live stream 2022 MLB spring games (Spring Training). You won't be able to watch the games live if you don't have access to a television provider. Users of MLB.TV who have TV providers will be subject to local-TV blackouts. A $25 Offseason Package membership to MLB.TV is presently available. Before the start of MLB Spring Training in 2022, the subscription will expire. For a limited time, MLB.TV is offering a $10 discount on an annual subscription, which costs $130.

Apple TV+:

This season, Apple and Major League Baseball will collaborate to provide subscribers with "Friday Night Baseball," a weekly double-header with pre- and post-game content. Fans in the U.S.A. will also have access to "MLB Big Inning," a live show with highlights and look-ins that will run every weeknight during the season, as well as a new, 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more. Apple TV+ is the cheapest option for streaming MLB content on this list, costing $5 per month.

Hulu + Live TV:

A regular Hulu + Live TV subscription offers you access to over 75 channels, including MLB games broadcast live on Fox (depending on your available local channels), ESPN, FS1, and TBS. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month. New customers can test Hulu + Live TV for free for the first seven days.

Sling TV:

For baseball enthusiasts, Sling TV is an excellent streaming alternative. It includes access to over 40 channels, including ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (depending on available channels in your area), making it easy to catch most MLB games. Sling TV subscriptions start at $35 a month. You can also add an MLB Network membership to your sports add-ons for an additional $15.

DirecTV Stream:

DirecTV Stream uses the usual tiered bundles and pricing. With CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports 1, Sportsman Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESP News, ESPNU, NBA League Pass, MLB Network, NBA TV, Golf Channel, Tennis Channel, and more available, DirecTV Stream has a monthly bundle that will meet your MLB streaming demands for the 2022 season. DirecTV Stream offerings begin at $70 per month.

Visit the official MLB site to get the 2022 MLB spring game schedule.

