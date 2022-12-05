In August 2021, MLB All-Star and 2023 Hall of Fame candidate Omar Vizquel was accused of sexual harassment by an autistic batboy in a shocking revelation.

In December 2018, Omar Vizquel was managing the Birmingham Barons, the Chicago White Sox’s Double-A affiliate. As per reports, Omar allegedly sexually harassed an autistic male employee when he was employed by the Barons, which led the MLB to launch an inquiry.

Two years after the incident, the victim filed a lawsuit against Omar accusing him of sexual assault. In the lawsuit, the former Barons' batboy claimed that Omar confessed to him about being homosexual and later harassed him by exposing his private parts on several occasions. The All-Star, according to the 25-year-old lad, took advantage of his disabilities.

Despite letting Omar know that he was disinterested, the former Birmingham Barons manager carried out his antics.

The 2021 lawsuit alleged:

"Vizquel emerged naked from a shower following a game on Aug. 22, 2019, and handed the man a bar of soap before telling him to 'Wash my damn back!' The man was 'humiliated, intimidated and frightened' by what could happen if he disobeyed, so he complied with Vizquel’s request."

The former batboy was "too ashamed and afraid" to go back to work after the tragic occurrence and eventually the Barons ultimately let him go.

In the lawsuit, the man also asked for compensatory damages while accusing the Chicago White Sox and Birmingham Barons of not adhering to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Omar Vizquel was finally fired by the Birmingham Barons in 2019

In 2019, former shortstop Omar Vizquel was finally let go by Birmingham Barons after they learned about the incident. No criminal charges were filed against Vizquel in connection to the batboy’s claims.

Omar, who worked in the Mexican Baseball League’s Tijuana Bulls since 2019 as a manager, was fired in July 2021.

Vizquel is currently on the Hall of Fame ballot for the fifth year and is sparking a lot of outrage.

