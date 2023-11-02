In a historic moment for the Texas Rangers, Corey Seager emerged as the hero of the 2023 World Series, guiding his team to its first-ever championship. The Rangers secured the title with a resounding 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 at Chase Field.

Seager’s exceptional performance throughout the Fall Classic earned him the prestigious Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player Award for the second time in his career. The talented shortstop had previously claimed the honor with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, making him only the fourth player in history to win multiple World Series MVP Awards.

"To be a part of this is really special [...] This is a hell of a moment." - World Series MVP Corey Seager.

Seager’s impact on the series was undeniable, as he homered in three of the five games, amassing a total of six hits, three home runs, one double, three walks, six RBIs, and six runs scored. His defining moment came in Game 1 when, trailing by two in the bottom of the ninth, Seager delivered a game-tying two-run homer that ignited the Globe Life Field crowd. The Rangers eventually secured the win in extra innings, setting the tone for the series.

The shortstop continued his heroics with crucial home runs in Games 3 and 4, helping the Rangers take control of the series. In Game 5, facing a no-hit bid through six innings, Seager broke the silence with a leadoff single in the seventh, eventually scoring the game-winning run on Mitch Garver’s single.

Corey Seager adds yet another accolade to his impressive MLB career.

Seager’s calm and present demeanor on the field drew praise from teammates, with rookie Evan Carter expressing admiration for Seager’s composure in all game situations.

"Thank you for sticking with us, this is what it’s all for and I’m happy we finally did it." - Corey Seager when asked about Rangers fans.

Beyond the World Series, Seager’s career accolades now include two World Series titles, two Worls Series MVP Awards, the 2020 NLCS MVP Award, the 2016 NL Rookie of the Year Award, two Silver Sluggers, and four All-Star appearances. At just 29 years old , Seager, with eight years remaining on his current deal, has the opportunity to add more accomplishments to his already impressive resume.

For the Texas Rangers and their fans, Seager’s arrival proved to be a game-changer, bringing a long-awaited championship to the franchise and solidifying his place as one of the game’s premier players on the grandest stage.