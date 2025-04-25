$24M Dodgers star on receiving end of racist fan fury after slow start to 2025

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy has had a slow start to his 2025 MLB campaign. The two-time World Series champion is struggling to find his mojo at the plate and has been error-prone on the defensive end.

Ad

Muncy is in the last year of his two-year, $24 million contract extension that he signed after the 2023 season. The contract also includes a player option of $10 million for the 2026 season.

LAD completed a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. The Cubs defeated LA by a slender margin in both those games, completing a series sweep against the incumbent World Champions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After game 2, as the Dodgers players exited Wrigley Field to board the team bus, Max Muncy became a recipient of some angry racist comments by an irate LAD fan. Muncy stared down the individual from inside the team bus before his support staff persuaded him to avoid any confrontation and take his seat.

Ad

Trending

Take a look at the video here:

"Y'all gotta be better than this."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dodgers 3B, Max Muncy, has been struggling at the plate this season

Muncy has a .178 batting average, with no home runs, four RBIs, and a .529 OPS in 23 games so far this season. He has registered only 13 hits in 73 at-bats and has been struck out 31 times.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Muncy made his Dodgers debut in 2018 and has been a mainstay at third base while adding much-needed and reliable depth to their batting lineup. Before that, Muncy had played with the Oakland Athletics for two seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Max was left out of the LAD lineup in the series finale against the Cubs on Wednesday. He came as a pinch hitter and went 0 for 1 as the 2024 World Champions lost the contest 7-6.

Ad

Despite his struggles at the plate, all of Muncy's hits in the 2025 MLB campaign have been extra base hits. Both Max and the LAD will be hopeful that the two-time All-Star can string up some consistent at-bats in the coming days and quickly find his rythym at the plate.

LA will kick off a three-game series at home against the Pirates on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More