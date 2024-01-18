2x Cy Young winner Blake Snell launches Zilla National, a 12U travel baseball team for Seattle's rising stars

Blake Snell is making dreams come true as the free-agent pitcher recently launched a 12U travel baseball team for kids in Seattle. The team is called the Zilla National, a namesake of Snell's famous nickname, 'Snellzilla.'

Snell had incorporated this nickname from his older brother once he made his foray into baseball.

The former San Diego Padres pitcher assembled a special group of Seattle youngsters to represent his 12U travel baseball team, Zilla National. The team made their debut in the 12U Huntington Beach MLK Super Regional event.

The team's 'principal owner' got together with the kids as he gifted them custom-made team jewelry from Jaxxon. Zilla National has a neon-themed logo with funky text. Their team mottos are 'Chasing Greatness' and 'Eat or Be Eaten.'

The team has been doing well, having won five of their first six games. Snell would expect more success for the team as they continue playing in Huntington.

Snell made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays and found immediate success as he was named an All-Star and crowned the AL Cy Young winner in 2018.

He is still one of the best pitchers in the league, having won the 2023 NL Cy Young Award.

Where is Blake Snell headed after his free agency?

Blake Snell has been pursued by several big-market clubs this offseason. These include the two New York clubs, the Yankees, the Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As all three teams are more or less sorted with their rotation, Snell has also been pursued by the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Angels. At the moment, it is unclear where he will end up.

