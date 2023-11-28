2X World Series MVP Corey Seager soaks in Bahamas' tropical beauty with wife Madisyn to commemorate holiday season

Madisyn Seager and Corey Seager deserve a much-needed break after a long and toiling regular season followed by a World Series victory. The couple were seen enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas as Madisyn took to Instagram to post a few snaps from their trip.

Madisyn and Corey Seager tied the knot nearly three years ago. The pair had been dating since high school and were childhood sweethearts.

She was seen in the stands cheering her husband on as he made he led the Texas Rangers to a successful run in the postseason. He was named World Series MVP for the second time in his career having done it in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To celebrate the success and the ongoing holiday season, the couple hopped over to the Caribbean, where they enjoyed the warm beaches of the Bahamas.

In several stories posted on Madisyn's Instagram, fans were treated to an aerial view of the clouds from their flight. She also posted a second story showing their stay with coral palm trees in front of her. Her most recent story included her sipping a cool drink in the pool near the ocean.

Madisyn Seager's Instagram stories

Surely the couple will be uploading a few more snaps from their getaway. They are expected to be back home just in time for the main festivities of the holiday season.

Madisyn and Corey Seager's recent road trip

It seems like Madisyn and Corey Seager are a couple who love heading out for trips. Recently, the couple was also seen taking the road for a long journey as they were accompanied by their two cute puppies, Hazel and Harlow.

Madisyn's story during their road trip

The couple are close with their dogs as Hazel also carried their rings during their wedding.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.