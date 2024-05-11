3 early-season trades Mets could make to get into contention for 2024 postseason

Last year, the New York Mets finished with the eighth-worst record in MLB. This underwhelming result was despite the fact that the team had spent more money than any other club in the league.

When David Stearns was hired as the new president of baseball operations, fans were hopeful that the experienced executive would turn things around. However, after a month of play, the Mets remain 18-19, fourth in their division.

Today, we will examine some key players for the front office to look at if they want to avoid missing the postseason once again.

Three trades for the New York Mets to consider

Brett Baty

The 24 year-old third baseman finished with nine home runs, 34 RBIs and a .212 batting average in 108 games last season. Now, Baty appears intent on improving those figures and is hitting .252/.317/.438 with three home runs and 13 RBIs this season.

"WHAT A CATCH BY BRETT BATY!" - SNY

However, now that Baty is hitting well, he has become more marketable. In all earnest, a team as wealthy as the Mets likely do not want Baty remaining at third forever.

The team could use Baty's youth and versatility to gain offers from teams like the Chicago Cubs or Padres who are looking to shed some talent.

Tyler Megill

His start on March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers was six-foot-seven Tyler Megill's only start of the season. The 28 year-old remains sidelined with a shoulder strain, but that doesn't mean that the starter could not have some value in the trade department.

Since making his debut with the Mets in 2021, Megill has never posted an ERA under 4.50. As such, many are beginning to believe that Tyler Megill might be better used as a reliever.

However, with strong arms like Adam Ottavino and Edwin Diaz in the bullpen, Tyler Megill might be more marketable for teams looking to supplement bullpen strength.

JD Martinez

Although he used to be one of the top hitters in the league, it's likely that the glory days are behind 36-year-old JD Martinez. Fresh off a 33-home run season, Martinez signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Mets.

"JD Martinez extends the lead" - Mets'd Up Podcast

However, it's likely that Martinez' time with the Mets will eventually amount to a rental.

As a team that will likely need to build up their talent in the same way that the Baltimore Orioles did, a player like Martinez has more value to the team as a pre-deadline trade piece than as a 37-year-old free agent.

