3 key talking points from Trevor Bauer's impressive performance against Dodgers minor leaguers

Trevor Bauer is coming off an impressive performance, which might pave his way to the majors for the upcoming season. Bauer turned up against a team of LA Dodgers minor leaguers as part of the Asian Breeze, a tryout team consisting of amateur players.

Bauer, who was suspended for 194 games, is keen on returning to MLB. The 33-year-old is currently a free agent pitching in the minor leagues. Bauer's recent appearance in the minors has been noted.

3 talking points from Trevor Bauer's strong outing

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

#1. Three scoreless innings

Bauer started well and built his way to pitch three scoreless innings. He found his ball to the catcher with ease and prevented hitters from reaching home plate.

The former NL Cy Young Award winner can still be a good fit for a team that needs to bolster their starting rotation. Spending his 2023 season in Japan after his 194-game suspension has helped him stay in shape.

#2. Consistency in speed

Another point worth noting is that he was consistent with his speed. Bauer struck out five opponents in two innings pitched with his pitches being 96 to 98 miles per hour.

During the first inning, he clocked 99 miles per hour thrice, surprising his opponents. Bauer's consistent speed shows that he can add depth as a starting pitcher.

#3. Got fans to pick his pitches

Trevor Bauer had several Dodgers fans who supported him while pitching. Several fans were spotted wearing Bauer jerseys and tee-shirts. Bauer's parents and his agent were also at the field to support him.

With his dominant performance, Bauer got fans to pick pitches in the third inning. He played around for the final out and let fans call his pitches. His confidence was noted, and his pitching skill was impressive on the mound.

However, his reputation has been tarnished for violating MLB’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. Trevor Bauer will need to wait for an offer from a team that sees him as a good fit.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.