3 must-have players for Dodgers after Tanner Scott’s IL stint

The Los Angeles Dodgers faced more depressing news about injuries as their star closer Tanner Scott was placed on the 15-day IL due to left elbow inflammation. During the first game of the series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Scott was taken out of the game in the ninth inning.

Ahead of the second game of the series on Wednesday, manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Scott would be on the injury list. This is yet another major bullpen option foiled for Roberts and co, who were dealing with injuries to Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech and Brusdar Graterol. This, on top of starting pitching injuries to Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki have made Dodgers pitching lineup extremely thin.

With the trade window approaching, they are looking at options to bring in.

1. David Bednar

The Dodgers could look at David Bednar, a right handed reliever from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The closer is signed to a $5.9 million one-year contract and will have the 2026 season under team control as well. In 16.1 innings pitched since the start of June, he has been scoreless with his ERA coming down from 4.12 to 2.31. With the Pirates dead last in the NL Central, they are most likely to trade.

2. Emmanuel Clase

The Cleveland Guardians have regained some form, currently at 50-50 for the season, but with 9.0 games behind in the AL Central lead, trade rumors have increased for Emmanuel Clase. The reliever had a 4-2, 0.61 ERA last year with 47 saves. He hasn't continued in a similar fashion this year but has earned just three runs since the start of May.

3. Ryan Helsley

St. Louis Cardinals' Ryan Helsley is also one of the names the Dodgers could be looking at. The Cardinals reliever has dropped some form this year with a 3.18 ERA, a 3-1 record and 19 saves. The 31-year-old has been one of the best closers in the National League in recent history with 101 saves in the last four seasons. He has earned just one run in his 9.0 innings.

Other relievers that deserve an honorable mention include Minnesota Twins' Jhoan Duran, currently going up against the Dodgers in the three-game series. Duran's partner, Griffin Jax, is also given a 40% chance of trade by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

While Clase's partner, Cade Smith, is also on an option for the Dodgers as per the MLB insider. Orioles' Felix Bautista remains another option, as he has been one of the best relievers in the game in the last couple of months.

