3 Rangers players who have struggled in spring training so far

In 2023, the Texas Rangers went 13-6 in the postseason, capturing the first World Series title in franchise history. This was made possible through a dynamic lineup that was able to create offensive opportunities across a wide range of situations.

With a current record of 8-5 in 2024 Cactus League action, the Rangers rank fourth in the preseason standings. However, some names who had large impacts last season have, so far, been noticeably quiet.

Today, we are going to examine some of the names on the Texas Rangers who have been lagging as the team draws nearer to opening day.

Three Texas Rangers players who have struggled this preseason

3. Marcus Semien

It would have been hard for the Rangers to have asked for any more from Marcus Semien last year. The second baseman 122 runs and 185 hits led the AL on both counts. However, the spring has not been as hot for two-time Silver Slugger. Through nine games this spring, Semien has hit .263 with 2 home runs, 2 RBIs, and 5 strikeouts. While these figures are not terrible, the Rangers will be hoping for a much better showing once the games begin to matter.

2. Leody Taveras

Center fielder Leody Taveras had a breakout season in 2023, hitting .266/.312/.421 with 14 home runs and 67 RBIs, and played an important role in the Rangers' defeat of the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

"Leody Taveras has been this team’s unsung hero throughout the postseason" - Michael Bier

However, spring training has been a nightmare for the Dominican. In addition to his team-worst 10 strikeouts, Taveras has gone just 2-for-19, giving the 25-year old a .105 batting average this spring.

1. Nathaniel Lowe

The brother of Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe, Nathaniel Lowe followed up a successful 2022 with a strong 2023. Last season, the Virginia-native hit .262/.360/.414 with 17 home runs and 82 RBIs. Despite this, Lowe is struggling mightily through his seven Cactus League games this spring. To make things worse, it appears likely that Lowe will miss the first several weeks of the season on account of an oblique strain.

"Bruce Bochy said Opening Day is in jeopardy for Nathaniel Lowe" - Rangers Nation

In addition to having struck out seven times, Lowe has just 3 hits over the course of 18 at-bats. Although the 28-year old has logged a pair of doubles, he remains without a home run.

