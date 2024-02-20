3 reasons why the Angels should trade Anthony Rendon

As the Los Angeles Angels contemplate their offseason strategy, the possibility of trading Anthony Rendon has emerged as a topic of discussion. Despite the undeniable talent and accolades that accompany Rendon’s name, several factors have ignited speculation about the feasibility and desireability of such a move.

There are three compelling reasons why the Los Angeles Angels should consider trading Anthony Rendon this offseason, despite his considerable talent and past achievements.

1 - Anthony Rendon has made comments about baseball not being his top priority.

Rendon’s recent comments about baseball not being a top priority for him raise concerns about his commitment to the game. In a Monday media availability session at the Los Angeles Angels’ spring training facilities, Rendon expressed that baseball is primarily a job for him, emphasizing that his faith and family take precedence. This mindset, while honest, might not align with the level of passion and dedication expected from a player with his hefty contract and stature.

2 - Rendon has had an injury-filled tenure with the Angels.

Rendon’s on-field performance has been marred by injuries during his tenure with the Angels. In four seasons with the team, he has played only 200 out of possible 648 games, averaging just 50 games per MLB season. While his statistics when healthy are respectable, his frequent injuries raise concerns about his durability and ability to contribute consistently to the team.

3 - Rendon’s contract means severe financial implications for the Angels.

The financial implications of Rendon’s contract are significant. With three years and $105 million remaining on his contract, moving him would require a team willing to take on a substantial financial commitment. The Angels might need to absorb a portion of his salary or include a prospect in the deal to entice potential suitors. Given Rendon’s age and recent injury history, finding a trade partner willing to take on his contract could be a challenging task.

While Rendon’s past success with the Washington Nationals is undeniable, the Angels must carefully assess the combination of his mindset, injury history, and financial commitment before deciding whether trading him is a viable option. The decision could reshape the team’s roster and provide an opportunity to address other needs while looking at a rebuild.

