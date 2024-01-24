3 reasons why Ichiro Suzuki should be an unanimous first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2025

Ichiro Suzuki is one of the most beloved baseball players to ever grace the MLB. The Japanese outfielder electrified fans throughout his 19 seasons in the major leagues, as well as his nine seasons spent in Japan's NPB.

One of the most prolific hitters of all time, Ichiro Suzuki will be eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame for the first time in 2025. According to the rules of Hall of Fame eligibility, players need to have been retired for five full seasons, as well as play at least ten seasons in the MLB.

"A look at some players making their @baseballhall ballot debut next year" - @MLBNetwork

Many believe that it is only a matter of time before the Japanese legend finds himself enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, however, some believe it could happen as soon as 2025.

Here are three reasons why Ichiro Suzuki should be elected unanimously into the Hall of Fame

#1 - Hits, hits, and more hits

There is a case to be made that the Seattle Mariners icon is the greatest baseball hitter of all time. It is important to note that this would combine both his NPB and MLB stats as Suzuki made the jump to North America when he was 27 years old.

"10 years ago today, Ichiro Suzuki collected his 4,000th career professional base hit" - @MLBVault

Throughout his professional baseball career, the future Hall of Famer recorded 4,367 hits (3,089 in the MLB and 1,278 in the NPB). Pete Rose holds the record for the most hits in MLB history (4,256), but Ichiro's combined numbers are the most in professional baseball history.

#2 - Elite Defense

Ichiro was not only one of the best hitters of his generation but also one of the best defenders. His ability in the outfield, as well as his longevity, helped him win ten Gold Glove Awards throughout his career. Over his 2,365 games in the MLB, Ichiro committed only 38 errors, while finishing with a career .933 fielding percentage.

#3 - He was named MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same year

Ichiro Suzuki accomplished many things during his baseball career, but the one thing that might be the most impressive came during his first season in the MLB. As a 27-year-old, the Seattle Mariners outfielder won both the American League MVP and Rookie of the Year Awards.

Former Boston Red Sox center fielder Fred Lynn was the only other batter in MLB history to accomplish this feat. Fernando Valenzuela, who was with the Los Angeles Dodgers, became the only pitcher in MLB history to win the Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young Award in the same season.

"OTD in 2001, Ichiro Suzuki became only the second player to win MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season" - @MLBVault

