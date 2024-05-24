3 reasons why Juan Soto could be named AL MVP this season

Juan Soto has continued to prove why is has been one of the top players in the leagues since his dynamic debut back in 2019. The young outfielder has been incredible yet again this season with the only difference being the uniform that he is doing it in.

"There's so many people that make it feel like home... that's how I get so comfortable so quick." @Yankees superstar Juan Soto caught up with Harold Reynolds to discuss his first taste of playing in the Bronx." - @MLBNetwork

The 25-year-old has been a revelation for the New York Yankees following the blockbuster trade that brought him to his new team. This past offseason, the Yankees traded a package of players, including Michael King, to the San Diego Padres in order to acquire Juan Soto, and things could not have gone better so far.

Thanks to his elite production and solid defense, Soto has not only helped the New York Yankees become one of the top teams in the league but has also emerged as a legitimate AL MVP contender. Although he has been close to winning an MVP Award, this would be his first if he were to win.

Here's a closer look at 3 reasons why Juan Soto could be named the 2024 AL MVP

#1 - He has been elite at the plate

Although Soto has been an elite power-hitter throughout his career, one of his biggest assets has been his discipline and plate vision. The talented outfielder has consistently been one of the most difficult batters to face given his ability to either draw walks and lace a base hit. Heading into Friday's action, Soto owns an impressive .312 batting average with 34 walks in only 52 games.

"The Soto Shuffle in pinstripes" - @TalkinYanks

#2 - Has been a major contributor to the Yankees success

Although team success is not always a major factor when it comes to MVP voting, there is no denying the impact that Soto has had on the New York Yankees. Last season, the Yankees missed the playoffs altogether, yet following the addition of Soto, the Bronx Bombers sit atop the American League East. While Soto is not the only reason behind the turnaround, he has been a major contributor.

#3 - Statistical Output

Simply put, Soto might finish the season with some gaudy counting stats if he can remain healthy. If he can continue at his current rate, the three-time All-Star should be able to surpass 40 home runs for the first time in his career. Thanks to the duo of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, the pair will benefit from batting next to one another all year.

"The star-studded duo in The Bronx. Juan Soto: .312/.409/.563, 13 HR, 41 RBI, Aaron Judge: .276/.416/.611, 15 HR, 35 RBI" - @MLB

