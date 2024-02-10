3 reasons why New York Yankees should sign Trevor Bauer 

In the summer of 2021, allegations surfaced against then-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer that would change his life forever. Now, it looks as though the former NL Cy Young could be in the early stages of a comeback.

The woman in question, Lindsay Hill, claimed that Bauer had sexually assaulted her during a sexual encounter than began as a consensual one. After being placed on administrative leave for months, Bauer was handed down a 194-game suspension from league commissioner Rob Manfred.

After spending the 2023 season playing for the Yokohama BayStars of Japan's NPB, Bauer is eyeing a comeback. Here are three reasons why the Yankees might be the team to make it happen.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Three reasons why the New York Yankees should sign Trevor Bauer

3. He's beyond motivated

On a recent episode of comedian Theo Vonn's podcast This Past Weekend, Bauer claimed that he would be happy to play for the league minimum. The 2020 Cy Young winner with the Cincinnati Reds went on to claim that incentive-based pay is something he would be open to. For a Yankees rotation that lacked last season, motivation is a great recipe for success.

Expand Tweet

"I Just Want A Chance To Compete Go Watch The Full Thing And Sub To @TheoVonn" - Trevor Bauer

2. Unique experience of playing abroad

From new Dodgers hire Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Chicago Cubs signing Shota Imanaga making inroads in MLB this year, Japanese baseball is starting to be considered as on-par with MLB. Should Bauer come back to MLB, he would be one of only a few to have logged experience at the NPB and MLB level, something that would bode well for potential teams like the Yankees.

Expand Tweet

"Trevor Bauer picked up a win in his NPB debut today for the DeNA Baystars. He was outstanding through seven innings. The former Cy Young Award winner's fastball maxed out at 97mph and his offspeed pitches were filthy. He's still got it. 7.0 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K (98 pitches)" - Dan Clark

1. Love him or hate him, he is Trevor Bauer

For years now, all 30 MLB teams have shied away from pursuing a deal with Trevor Bauer. Seemingly, the risk of off-field drama presents a step too far for most. However, Bauer enjoys a significant amount of support, and that support includes New York Yankees fans. Although he is certainly outspoken, perhaps adding a voice like Bauer's, especially in his reformed state, could help bring even more fans to Yankee Stadium in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.