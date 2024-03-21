3 reasons Yankees could go all out for Jordan Montgomery

The 2024 season is finally here with top free agent Jordan Montgomery still awaiting a franchise to sign him. Among the highly anticipated free agents group known as the "Boras Four", only Montgomery remains unsigned, while the others have already found teams.

Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman and Blake Snell have all inked contracts less than what they were expecting to get. However, Montgomery’s situation is not the same as the other of Scott Boras' clients.

Unlike them, he hasn’t received a qualifying offer from his previous team due to being traded mid-season. While others signed short-term deals with opt-out clauses after the current season, Montgomery is still awaiting his desired offer.

The New York Yankees are heavily rumored to be frontrunners for Jordan Montgomery. Speculations surrounding them have been rampant throughout the offseason.

However, there are some strong grounds why the Yankees may want to add Montgomery to their roster:

3 reasons why the Yankees may go all out for Jordan Montgomery

#1. Proven success in pinstripes

Montgomery is not new to the franchise he has been a solid contributor to the Yankees for several years. During his time with the franchise from 2017 to 2022, he emerged as one of the top starters in the league.

In his time with the Yankees, Montgomery while playing in 98 games had a 22 wins 20 losses record, with a 3.94 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP. His familiarity with the club could prove to be a valuable asset for them.

#2. Postseason performance

Last season, Montgomery thrived in the playoffs while pitching for the Texas Rangers after the St. Louis Cardinals traded him. This postseason experience could be a huge selling point for the Yankees to sign him.

Montgomery played a key role in the Rangers’ 2023 World Series win. He pitched 31 extra postseason innings totaling 219.2 innings in 2023 with a stellar 2.63 ERA, two walks and 24 strikeouts.

#3. Yankees' Rotation needs

The Yankees could use some rotation help to cover for Gerrit Cole’s absence. Cole, who is recovering from an elbow injury, will be out for at least one or two months.

Adding Montgomery would strengthen the Yankees' pitching staff which includes Nestor Cortes Jr., Carlos Rodon and Marcus Stroman.

