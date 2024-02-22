30 Best Alex Bregman-inspired fantasy team names to try out in 2024

Alex Bregman remains one of the best third basemen in the MLB thanks to his elite batting skills, home run power, and on-base skills. The former first-round pick of the Houston Astros should continue to perform as one of the top third basemen in baseball yet again this season thanks to these skills and his prominent role in the Astros lineup.

Another reason why Alex Bregman has one of the highest statistical floors in the MLB is the potent lineup surrounding him. In fantasy baseball terms, that is a gold mine. The superstar infielder sees his stats benefit as the result of playing with the likes of Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Do you want the Astros to retain Alex Bregman for 2024 and beyond?" - @astros_dude

For the reasons mentioned above, Bregman should find himself one of the top-drafted third basemen in fantasy baseball.

Here's a look at 30 fantasy baseball team names inspired by Alex Bregman

While fantasy managers will likely enjoy the rewards that come with drafting Bregman, they also might want to have some fun naming their team after the talented infielder.

The Alexander the Greats Try Not To Breg Bregging All The Rules Fort Bregg Bregging Rights The Bregman Extensions Alex and the Hot Corner Don't Breg Me Down Alex in Wonderland Raise the Breg IceBreg Right Ahead! We Need To Talk About Alex Breg It On Breg Me To The Captain Bregman and the Smashtros Breg It On 2: The Streets Flex Bregman Alex and The Astros Alex Cooper (M)Alex in the Palace Alex in Chains Bregman's 5th Symphony IceBreg Lettuce Ingrid Bregman in Casablanca King Alex and the Smashstros Ludwig Van Bregman Bunting Bregman and the Bashers Na Na Na Na Na Na Bregman! The Bregmobile I am Breg-Man

Expand Tweet

"Alex Bregman is pumped about his swing mechanics right now, "better than my whole life." Many of you have seen his hitting videos on Instagram. "I'm super excited." He also added 23 pounds (he lost weight at end of season and offseason). "I feel faster, stronger." #Astros @KHOU" - @JBristolKHOU

The key to a successful fantasy campaign begins with a good team name. Bregman and the Houston Astros should provide plenty of fireworks this season, so this list should inspire you to create your own dazzling nickname.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.